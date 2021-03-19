Reuters photojournalist of the year: Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020....more
President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man dressed as Santa Claus uses special protective glasses to observe the solar eclipse over South America, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, in Bariloche, Patagonia, Argentina, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump reacts at the end of his campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, October 16, 2020. Carlos Barria: "Trump's spirits always seemed to be buoyed at rallies. Trump is well known as a reality TV personality,...more
Jill Biden introduces her husband Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rachel Perez is pictured with bruising around her eye and a plaster on her forehead, injuries sustained from rubber bullets during protests a day earlier, while standing a distance from a burning vehicle at the parking lot of a Target store as...more
President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lightning strikes as President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from New Hampshire at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Taxis are seen at a parking lot of Miami International airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected by the spread of the coronavirus in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An injured protestor is taken away by police officers after clashes broke out outside the Portland Police Bureau building as protesters demonstrate against police violence and systemic inequality for the 99th consecutive night in Portland, Oregon,...more
Local residents listen as Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters march past a military police officer guarding an area a day after a grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, voted to indict one of three white police officers...more
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Words that read "Capitalism is the virus" are seen at an abandoned building as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in New Orleans, Louisiana April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump tours medical equipment distributor Owens & Minor in Allentown, Pennsylvania, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A child plays on the steps of the Supreme Court building as an anti-abortion activist holds a sign during a demonstration outside the court in Washington, June 29, 2020. The child was being photographed by a parent (not shown) at the same time...more
President Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nominee of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the White House in...more
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Miami, Florida March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Nuns attend a campaign rally by President Donald Trump at Michigan Sports Stars Park in Washington, Michigan November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporter wearing a Trump face mask looks on as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of President Donald Trump hit a Black Lives Matter activist during a scuffle between the two groups outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, Oregon, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump, his son Barron and the rest of his extended family after delivering his acceptance speech as the Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the...more
People gather in front of the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks along the Redwood highway by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Orick, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House staff members watch and listen as President Donald Trump holds an event about the "Operation Warp Speed" program, the joint Defense Department and HHS initiative that has struck deals with several drugmakers in an effort to help speed up...more
A White House staff member watches President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive as Secret Service counter assault team (CAT) snipers stand watch atop a U.S. border patrol armored tactical vehicle, as the president arrives to tour a recently constructed...more
President Donald Trump counts money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff pose keeping social distance after a campaign event, their first joint...more
A street sign of Black Lives Matter Plaza is seen near St. John's Episcopal Church, as the protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd continue, in Washington, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A cat sits on the street near a burnt car in a neighbourhood affected by fires after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People watch Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaking during a news conference on a screen, as they wait for the results of the 2020 presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump arrives to hold an event to announce his nominee of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the White...more
Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A cross and flowers are seen inside a car as coronavirus cases surge across the United States in Washington, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump turns away in the rain after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as he attends a Veterans Day observance in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Visitors withstand a strong gust of wind created by Marine One as they watch the helicopter ascend with President Donald Trump aboard departing for travel to Atlanta, Georgia from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, July 15, 2020....more
A man walks into the The Life Tabernacle megachurch as local residents attend Sunday service challenging state orders against assembling in large groups to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos...more
A demonstrator is seen behind a fence during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her mobile phone as the spread of coronavirus continues, in New Orleans, Louisiana April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers move past Louisville City Hall to clear protesters from a plaza ahead of a 9 p.m. curfew after a grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment, in...more
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, Wisconsin October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police are seen as demonstrations continue following the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is seated in front of a chart tracking reported coronavirus cases as she participates in a briefing on the pandemic with public health officials during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Delaware,...more
President Donald Trump participates in an event with Gilead Sciences on their work on HIV and Hepatitis C in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump tosses out 'Keep America Great' caps as he arrives for a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump leaves a campaign rally in Avoca, Pennsylvania, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
