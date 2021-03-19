Reuters photojournalist of the year: Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump reacts at the end of his campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, October 16, 2020. Carlos Barria: "Trump's spirits always seemed to be buoyed at rallies. Trump is well known as a reality TV personality,...more

President Donald Trump reacts at the end of his campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, October 16, 2020. Carlos Barria: "Trump's spirits always seemed to be buoyed at rallies. Trump is well known as a reality TV personality, and he's comfortable, even happy, in the spotlight. At the end of a campaign rally in Florida in October, I could see that Trump was in a good mood. He started to dance, which made the crowd go wild. I moved to the back of the stage and when he turned towards me I captured the moment." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

