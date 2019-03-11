Reuters photojournalist of the year: Ueslei Marcelino

Silvina da Silva poses with her 2-year-old granddaughter Ana Sophia, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, August 7, 2018. Ana Sophia's mother Gabriela had planned to finish high school and study physical therapy. Now, she spends her days caring for her child. Her husband left shortly after Ana Sophia's birth. He could not accept their child's condition, Gabriela says, and does not pay child support. "I went into depression and my family helped me," she said. "If it was not for them, I would have gone crazy." Today, some relatives give moral support and Ana Sophia's paternal grandmother helps with her day-to-day care. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

