Reuters photojournalist of the year: Ueslei Marcelino
Rosendo Noviega, a 38-year-old migrant from Guatemala, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, holds his daughter Belinda Izabel as he walks along the highway to Juchitan from Santiago Niltepec, Mexico,...more
A member of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group poses for a photo during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Federal deputy Jair Bolsonaro, a pre-candidate for Brazil's presidential election, is greeted by supporters as he arrives at Luis Eduardo Magalhaes International Airport in Salvador, Brazil May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Glenda Escobar, 33, a migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America, rests on the road with her son Adonai, as they make their way to Pijijiapan from Mapastepec, Mexico, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A caravan of migrants makes its way to San Pedro Tapanatepec from Arriaga, Mexico October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Silvina da Silva poses with her 2-year-old granddaughter Ana Sophia, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, August 7, 2018. Ana Sophia's mother Gabriela had planned to finish high school and study physical therapy. Now, she...more
A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., stormed a border checkpoint in Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe waits for a trial on the demarcation of indigenous lands, according to local media, in Brasilia, Brazil March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action during a World Cup group stage match against Spain at Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Michel Temer smiles during a ceremony to launch a new system of environmental fines, to benefit the Sao Francisco and Parnaiba River basins, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Japan fan reacts outside the stadium before the team's World Cup group stage match against Poland at Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Migrants, part of a caravan en route to the United States, hitchhike on a truck along the highway to Santiago Niltepec from San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A park visitor wrapped in a Brazilian flag stands above a natural rock window known as "The Leap from Garimpo" and looks at the Salto do Rio Preto waterfall, in Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Alto Paraiso, Brazil March 17, 2018....more
Central American migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., use a provisional ladder to climb down from the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Jonathan Rodriguez, a 7-year-old migrant boy who is part of a migrant caravan, waits to hitchhike after resting in a makeshift camp in Matias Romero, Mexico, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Venezuelan refugees are seen after disembarking a Brazilian Air Force plane, at Brasilia International Airport in Brasilia, Brazil, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Tunisia fan looks dejected after England's Harry Kane (not pictured) scored their second goal during a World Cup group stage match at Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), react, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An inflatable doll, meant to represent federal deputy Jair Bolsonaro, a pre-candidate for Brazil's presidential elections, is seen in front of National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A bride poses for a photo during a total lunar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Daniel holds 1-year-old Daniela, both from El Salvador, as a caravan of migrants crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Central American migrants cross the Suchiate river into Mexico on a raft in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
England's Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal against Tunisia in a World Cup group stage match at Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Children hang from a garbage truck at 'Lixao da Estrutural', Latin America's largest rubbish dump, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Raoni Pareci of the indigenous Pareci community opens a refrigerator in his house in the village Wazare near the town of Campo Novo do Parecis, Brazil, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A photographer take a photos of a wildfire near the Paranoa neighborhood in Brasilia, Brazil, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Egypt's Essam El-Hadary reacts during a World Cup group stage match against Saudi Arabia at Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman holding a child waits to fill her canister with fuel at a gas station on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A migrant woman, traveling with a caravan of thousands from Central America, pushes her son in a wheelchair as she walks along the highway to Juchitan from Santiago Niltepec, Mexico, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Migrants, travelling with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, walk to Santiago Niltepec from San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
