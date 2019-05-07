Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reuters reporter Wa Lone poses with wife Pan Ei Mon and daughter, along with Reuters reporter Kyaw Soe Oo carrying his daughter next to wife Chit Su Win, after being freed from prison, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7....more
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo celebrate with their children after being freed from prison, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7. REUTERS/Ann Wang/Pool
Reuters reporter Wa Lone celebrates with his daughter and wife Pan Ei Mon after being freed from prison, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7. REUTERS/Ann Wang/Pool
Reuters reporter Kyaw Soe Oo celebrates with his wife and daughter after being freed from prison, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7. REUTERS/Ann Wang/Pool
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo celebrate with their children after being freed from prison, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang/Pool
Reuters reporter Wa Lone and his wife Pan Ei Mon celebrate with their daughter after Wa Lone was freed from prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7. REUTERS/Ann Wang/Pool
Reuters reporter Kyaw Soe Oo celebrates with wife Chit Su Win and his daughter after being freed from prison, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7. REUTERS/Ann Wang/Pool
Reuters reporters Wa Lone celebrates with his daughter after being freed from prison, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7. REUTERS/Ann Wang/Pool
Reuters reporter Wa Lone speaks to media after he is freed from Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7. REUTERS/Ann Wang/Pool
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reuters reporter Wa Lone gives a thumbs up as he walks to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo react in a vehicle after being freed from Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reuters reporter Wa Lone reacts in a vehicle after being freed from Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo react in a vehicle after being freed from Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7. REUTERS/Ann Wang
