Pictures | Mon May 4, 2020 | 3:54pm EDT

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography of Hong Kong protests

Police fire tear gas and rubber bullets at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in the Sham Shui Po district of &nbsp;Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019. Reuters has been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for its coverage of the Hong Kong protests. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman looks out from the window of a residence as tens of thousands of demonstrators march through Hong Kong, China on October 20, 2019, demanding autonomy and for its leaders to step down weeks after the formal withdrawal of an extradition bill. The protests were triggered in February 2019 after Hong Kong’s Security Bureau proposed amendments to extradition laws that would allow extraditions to countries, including mainland China, beyond the 20 states with which Hong Kong already has treaties. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Hundreds of thousands protesters march through the streets of Hong Kong, China, demanding its leaders to step down and withdraw the proposed extradition bill on June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Customers cautiously exit an eyeglass store past a burning molotov cocktail as demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a march billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy, in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters use &nbsp;slingshots to hurl bricks as they clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand democracy and political reforms, in the market town of Tsuen Wan, located in Hong Kong, China on August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators protesting the proposed extradition bill aim their flashlights towards riot police as they are chased through the streets of Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Anti-government protesters stand in a cloud of tear gas unleashed during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A restaurant worker receives help from volunteers as patrons cover their faces after riot police fired tear gas nearby to disperse anti-government protesters taking part in a march billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy, in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester, who later identified himself as a university student, is chased by riot policemen after skirmishes at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters are detained during skirmishes between the police and protesters in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, China, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man sprays paint over the Regional Emblem of Hong Kong after anti-extradition bill protesters stormed the Legislative Council Complex on the 22nd anniversary of the handover from British to Chinese rule, destroying pictures and daubing walls with graffiti in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam pauses while holding a news conference in Hong Kong, China, August 27, 2019. On September 4, Lam announced the formal withdrawal of the extradition bill. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during skirmishes between the police and protesters outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Mall security personnel urges caution as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at the Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019.&nbsp;REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Passengers push their luggage past bricks and barriers after anti-government protesters blocked the roads leading to Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A pro-China demonstrator films herself as an anti-government protester holds up a sign on her phone during skirmishes between the two opposing groups at Yuen Long station in Hong Kong, China, September 12, 2019. The words on the phone read, "Seek an official reassessment of the June 4 crackdown," referring to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A masked anti-government protester, wielding a hammer, attacks a man who bystanders suspected of being a pro-Beijing activist from mainland China, during a protest in the Mong Kok area in Hong Kong, China November 11, 2019. The bloodied man, who suffered major facial and head trauma, was reported to have survived his injuries by local media. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man clears debris following the clashes between police and anti-government protester after a two-week campus siege of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hundreds of anti-government protesters gather after climbing to the peak of Lion Rock as a lighted sign is held high in the air, in Hong Kong, China, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A child sits in carrier wearing a mask as anti-government protesters hold hands to form a human chain in a sign of solidarity in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong, China, November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

