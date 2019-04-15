Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 15, 2019 | 4:35pm EDT

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Luis Acosta helps carry 5-year-old Angel Jesus, both from Honduras, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in the outskirts of Tapachula, Mexico, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Migrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to illegally cross into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza (R) in front of the border wall between the U.S and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A migrant caravan from Central America proceeds towards Tapachula from Ciudad Hidalgo, after crossing the Guatemala border into Mexico, while en route to the United States, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., stormed a border checkpoint at the Guatemala - Mexico border, in Ciudad Hidalgo, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A migrant boy, part of a caravan from Central America trying to reach the U.S., cries due to excess heat and humidity as migrants seek asylum at the Guatemala Mexico border checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A United States Marine fortifies concertina wire along the San Ysidro Port of Entry border crossing as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A migrant girl traveling with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the U.S. holds her belongings while making her way to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico at sunrise, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, return to Mexico after being hit by tear gas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials after attempting to illegally cross the border wall into the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds a young girl as others jump over the border wall to enter the United States illegally from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A man proceeds with caution as he pulls a raft with families seeking asylum from Central America as they illegally cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico as seen from Granjeno, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Mateo, a two-year-old migrant boy from Honduras, is led through dense brush by his mother Juana Maria after a group of two dozen families members illegally crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Fronton, Texas, October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
U.S. Border Patrol agent Marcelino Medina looks for others as he apprehends a migrant woman and man for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A nine year old migrant girl from Guatemala sits in the back of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle after she was apprehended for illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in Sunland Park, New Mexico, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A rooster walks past the dead body of a Barrio-18 gang member in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, September 28, 2018. Many of the migrants seeking asylum at the U.S. border say they are fleeing violence from street gangs that terrorize El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, despite a near two-decade effort to combat them. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
The body of Misael Paiz, 25, a migrant from Guatemala, lies covered in a white cloth after it was located by U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Sonoran Desert in Pima County, Arizona, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Friends and family carry a coffin with the remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl Guatemalan girl who died after she and her father were detained by U.S. border agents, during her funeral in her home village of San Antonio Secortez, Guatemala, December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A child from Honduras, draped in a covering with an image of the American flag, walks ahead of his mother towards a plane deporting migrants back to Honduras from Mexico, at the Tapachula International Airport in Tapachula, Mexico, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Anita Areli Ramirez Mejia, an asylum seeker from Honduras separated from her six year-old son Jenri near the Mexico-U.S. border, is reunited with him in Harlingen, Texas, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
