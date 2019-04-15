Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage
Luis Acosta helps carry 5-year-old Angel Jesus, both from Honduras, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in the outskirts of Tapachula, Mexico,...more
Migrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to illegally cross into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, December 4, 2018....more
Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza (R)...more
A migrant caravan from Central America proceeds towards Tapachula from Ciudad Hidalgo, after crossing the Guatemala border into Mexico, while en route to the United States, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., stormed a border checkpoint at the Guatemala - Mexico border, in Ciudad Hidalgo, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A migrant boy, part of a caravan from Central America trying to reach the U.S., cries due to excess heat and humidity as migrants seek asylum at the Guatemala Mexico border checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard...more
A United States Marine fortifies concertina wire along the San Ysidro Port of Entry border crossing as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A migrant girl traveling with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the U.S. holds her belongings while making her way to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico at sunrise, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, return to Mexico after being hit by tear gas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials after attempting to illegally cross the border wall into the...more
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds a young girl as others jump over the border wall to enter the United States illegally from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018....more
A man proceeds with caution as he pulls a raft with families seeking asylum from Central America as they illegally cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico as seen from Granjeno, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Mateo, a two-year-old migrant boy from Honduras, is led through dense brush by his mother Juana Maria after a group of two dozen families members illegally crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Fronton, Texas, October...more
U.S. Border Patrol agent Marcelino Medina looks for others as he apprehends a migrant woman and man for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A nine year old migrant girl from Guatemala sits in the back of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle after she was apprehended for illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in Sunland Park, New Mexico, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A rooster walks past the dead body of a Barrio-18 gang member in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, September 28, 2018. Many of the migrants seeking asylum at the U.S. border say they are fleeing violence from street gangs that terrorize El Salvador, Honduras...more
The body of Misael Paiz, 25, a migrant from Guatemala, lies covered in a white cloth after it was located by U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Sonoran Desert in Pima County, Arizona, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Friends and family carry a coffin with the remains of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl Guatemalan girl who died after she and her father were detained by U.S. border agents, during her funeral in her home village of San Antonio Secortez, Guatemala,...more
A child from Honduras, draped in a covering with an image of the American flag, walks ahead of his mother towards a plane deporting migrants back to Honduras from Mexico, at the Tapachula International Airport in Tapachula, Mexico, October 31, 2018....more
Anita Areli Ramirez Mejia, an asylum seeker from Honduras separated from her six year-old son Jenri near the Mexico-U.S. border, is reunited with him in Harlingen, Texas, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Next Slideshows
Notre-Dame Cathedral burns
Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in flames in a roaring blaze that devastated the Parisian landmark, one of France s most visited places.
Running the Boston Marathon
Tens of thousands of people pack the streets for Boston's largest sporting event.
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.
Sudan protesters demand civilian rule
Sudan's main protest group demands the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government, saying it would keep up the street demonstrations...
MORE IN PICTURES
Notre-Dame Cathedral burns
Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in flames in a roaring blaze that devastated the Parisian landmark, one of France s most visited places.
Running the Boston Marathon
Tens of thousands of people pack the streets for Boston's largest sporting event.
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.
Thailand's Songkran Water Festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Sudan protesters demand civilian rule
Sudan's main protest group demands the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government, saying it would keep up the street demonstrations which ousted former President Omar al-Bashir last week to achieve its aims.
Israeli scientists unveil 3D-printed heart
Israeli researchers have printed the world's first 3D heart with blood vessels, describing it as a major breakthrough in engineering replacements for diseased organs.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Tigers Woods wins Masters
Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the fifth time to land his 15th major title and first since 2008.
Ebola outbreak kills hundreds in Congo
The current outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 700 people and is continuing to spread.