Pictures | Thu Oct 31, 2019 | 3:25pm EDT

Revelers around the world dress up for Halloween

A participant wearing a costume and make-up attends a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium, October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A person dressed up as a zombie attends a zombie walk on Halloween in Essen, Germany, October 31. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
Participants attend a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
A participant wearing a costume and make-up attends a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
Participants dressed as zombies take part in a "Zombie Walk" parade to celebrate upcoming Halloween in Kiev, Ukraine October 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
A participant wearing a costume and make-up attends a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
A passenger wearing Halloween make-up sits on a bus as the bus is stopped by anti-government protesters during a protest on Halloween day in Hong Kong, China October 31. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
A person dressed up as a zombie attends a "zombie walk" on Halloween in Essen, Germany, October 31. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
A person dressed up as a zombie attends a "zombie walk" on Halloween in Essen, Germany, October 31. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
A person dressed up as a zombie attends a "zombie walk" on Halloween in Essen, Germany, October 31. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
A participant takes part in a "Zombie Walk" parade to celebrate upcoming Halloween in Kiev, Ukraine October 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Participants wearing costumes attend a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
A participant wearing a costume attends a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
Participants wearing costumes attend a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
A participant wearing a costume and make-up attends a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
A participant wearing a costume and make-up attends a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
A participant wearing a costume and make-up attends a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium, October 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
People dressed as cows walk toward the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan, New York City, October 20. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
