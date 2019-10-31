Revelers around the world dress up for Halloween
A participant wearing a costume and make-up attends a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium, October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A person dressed up as a zombie attends a zombie walk on Halloween in Essen, Germany, October 31. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Participants attend a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A participant wearing a costume and make-up attends a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Participants dressed as zombies take part in a "Zombie Walk" parade to celebrate upcoming Halloween in Kiev, Ukraine October 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A participant wearing a costume and make-up attends a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A passenger wearing Halloween make-up sits on a bus as the bus is stopped by anti-government protesters during a protest on Halloween day in Hong Kong, China October 31. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A person dressed up as a zombie attends a "zombie walk" on Halloween in Essen, Germany, October 31. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
A person dressed up as a zombie attends a "zombie walk" on Halloween in Essen, Germany, October 31. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
A person dressed up as a zombie attends a "zombie walk" on Halloween in Essen, Germany, October 31. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
A participant takes part in a "Zombie Walk" parade to celebrate upcoming Halloween in Kiev, Ukraine October 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants wearing costumes attend a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A participant wearing a costume attends a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Participants wearing costumes attend a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A participant wearing a costume and make-up attends a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A participant wearing a costume and make-up attends a Halloween party at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A participant wearing a costume and make-up attends a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium, October 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People dressed as cows walk toward the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan, New York City, October 20. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
The Trump impeachment inquiry: What we've learned so far
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives began an impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 to determine whether President Donald Trump abused his office for...
California burning
Wildfires fanned by the fast-moving Santa Ana wins have displaced thousands of residents in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and Sonoma County's wine country.
Washington Nationals win World Series
The Washington Nationals defeat the Houston Astros to win the World Series.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The Trump impeachment inquiry: What we've learned so far
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives began an impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 to determine whether President Donald Trump abused his office for personal political gain when he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July phone call to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
California burning
Wildfires fanned by the fast-moving Santa Ana wins have displaced thousands of residents in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and Sonoma County's wine country.
Washington Nationals win World Series
The Washington Nationals defeat the Houston Astros to win the World Series.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Chile withdrew as the host of an APEC summit next month as raging street protests grip the South American country.
Iraq prime minister's fate in limbo as demonstrators swell
Iraq's most powerful politicians appeared to withhold support for Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi as anti-government protests swelled into the biggest mass demonstrations the country has seen since the fall of Saddam Hussein.
Hong Kong students pose in masks at graduation ceremony
University students at Hong Kong Polytechnic University pose for a graduation ceremony photoshoot wearing Guy Fawkes masks.
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.