Revelers daub in the colors of Holi
A couple daubed in colours react as coloured powder is thrown at them during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A man daubed in colors looks on during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Men throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
A woman reacts as powder is applied to her face on during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as color powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A woman daubed in colors reacts as powder is thrown towards her during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Hindu devotees take part in 'Huranga', a game played between men and women a day after Holi at Dauji temple near the northern city of Mathura, India, March 30. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
People dance as they throw coloured powder at each other during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 29. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Men daubed in colours throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
A man reacts as colored powder is applied on his face during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 29. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
A woman reacts as color powder is thrown towards her during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A man wearing a protective face mask daubed in looks on during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
A woman reacts as colored powder is applied on her face during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 29. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
Boys apply powder on each other during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A man reacts as powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Men cheer as they raise their hands daubed in colors during Holi celebrations in Prayagraj, India, March 29. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Children react as they are splashed with colored water during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A woman smeared with colored powder shakes her head to remove it during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 29. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
A boy smeared with colored powder shakes his head to remove it during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy wearing a protective face mask reacts as he is splashed with coloured water during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Men daubed in colours take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Women wearing protective suits react as colored powder is applied on their faces during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 29. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A face mask lies on a road covered with powder during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 28. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man, with his face smeared in coloured powder, wears a protective face mask as he celebrates Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
People daubed in colors rest as they take a break during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
People dance as coloured powder is thrown during Lathmar Holi celebrations, in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl stands next to her parents during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men shield themselves from women who playfully beat them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People sit as they watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Devotees are showered with flower petals during "Phoolon Ki Holi" celebrations, as part of Holi celebrations in Mathura, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 25. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
A woman blows powder during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave
