Wed Aug 28, 2019

Revelers frolic amid crushed tomatoes during Spain's annual Tomatina festival

A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" tomato food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Revelers react during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revelers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revelers play in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A reveler sits in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Revelers react during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Revelers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

