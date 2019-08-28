Revelers frolic amid crushed tomatoes during Spain's annual Tomatina festival
A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" tomato food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Revelers react during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revelers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revelers play in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A reveler sits in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Revelers react during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Revelers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
