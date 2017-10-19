Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, is delivering a speech on the campus of the University of...more
A supporter of Richard Spencer reacts to being sprayed by an irritant by a demonstrator after his speech. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Richard Spencer try to leave his speech through a crowd of demonstrators. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tyler Tenbrink, a self proclaimed white nationalist who drove from Texas, is stopped by the police before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators rally before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators rally before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Richard Spencer are escorted by police after his speech. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators rally before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators stand before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Richard Spencer try to leave his speech through a crowd of demonstrators. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators gather outside the location where Richard Spencer is delivering a speech. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tyler Tenbrink, a self proclaimed white nationalist who drove from Texas, poses for a portrait before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators rally before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators gather outside the location where Richard Spencer is delivering a speech. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A demonstrator yells during a rally outside the location where Richard Spencer is delivering a speech. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators rally before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police survey the area from atop a building before the speech by Richard Spencer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
