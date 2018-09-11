Edition:
Riding the subway in Pyongyang

Commuters travel in a train as it leaves a subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A railway worker gives a signal as the train leaves a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters are seen at a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman sits in a train at a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters travel in a train at a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters read newspapers displayed at a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters ride escalators at a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Railway workers sit in their cabin as a train leaves a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman gets off a train at a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man waits with his grandson as a train arrives at a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A commuter enters a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters read newspapers displayed at a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman reacts as she rides the escalator at a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A railway worker sits in his cabin as a train leaves a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters enter a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A railway worker sits in his cabin as a train leaves a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

