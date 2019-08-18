Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Aug 18, 2019

Right-wing and anti-fascist groups rally in Portland

Members of the Proud Boys and their supporters march during a rally in Portland, Oregon, August 17, 2019. Police in Portland, Oregon arrested at least 13 people as a right-wing group marched to a downtown waterfront park and anti-fascist counterprotesters scuffled with officers who tried to keep the two sides apart. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Counter-protesters spray string on a demonstrator after a Proud Boys rally in Portland. A rally by hundreds of supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys organization was met by a similar number of "antifa" opponents, and isolated clashes broke out between both sides and between antifa and police as the gathering wrapped up. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
A counter-protester flanks the law enforcement after a Proud Boys rally in Portland. At least six people suffered minor injuries, according to police. One person was taken to a hospital. Officers said they seized weapons including chemical sprays, shields, metal and wooden poles, knives, and a stun gun from multiple groups. At the peak of the demonstrations there were an estimated 1,200 protesters on the streets of the downtown district, said Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
A counter-protester flanks the law enforcement after a Proud Boys rally in Portland. At least six people suffered minor injuries, according to police. One person was taken to a hospital. Officers said they seized weapons including chemical sprays, shields, metal and wooden poles, knives, and a stun gun from multiple groups. At the peak of the demonstrations there were an estimated 1,200 protesters on the streets of the downtown district, said Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A Proud Boy and a counter protester exchange words at a rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Proud Boys and their supporters march to rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Supporters attend a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
A man wears a sticker that says "Antifa Hunting Permit" at a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
A counter-protester is detained by law enforcement after a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Proud Boys and their supporters march at a rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
A supporter of the Proud Boys, center, fights with counter-protesters after a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Proud Boys and their supporters attend a rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
A counter-protester holds a flag after a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Counter-protesters demonstrate after a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
A supporter wears a flag at a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Supporters prepare to depart a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
