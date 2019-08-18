Right-wing and anti-fascist groups rally in Portland
Members of the Proud Boys and their supporters march during a rally in Portland, Oregon, August 17, 2019. Police in Portland, Oregon arrested at least 13 people as a right-wing group marched to a downtown waterfront park and anti-fascist...more
Counter-protesters spray string on a demonstrator after a Proud Boys rally in Portland. A rally by hundreds of supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys organization was met by a similar number of "antifa" opponents, and isolated clashes broke out...more
A counter-protester flanks the law enforcement after a Proud Boys rally in Portland. At least six people suffered minor injuries, according to police. One person was taken to a hospital. Officers said they seized weapons including chemical sprays,...more
A Proud Boy and a counter protester exchange words at a rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Proud Boys and their supporters march to rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters attend a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man wears a sticker that says "Antifa Hunting Permit" at a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A counter-protester is detained by law enforcement after a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Proud Boys and their supporters march at a rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter of the Proud Boys, center, fights with counter-protesters after a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Proud Boys and their supporters attend a rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A counter-protester holds a flag after a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Counter-protesters demonstrate after a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter wears a flag at a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters prepare to depart a Proud Boys rally in Portland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
