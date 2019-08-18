Right-wing and anti-fascist groups rally in Portland

A counter-protester flanks the law enforcement after a Proud Boys rally in Portland. At least six people suffered minor injuries, according to police. One person was taken to a hospital. Officers said they seized weapons including chemical sprays,...more

A counter-protester flanks the law enforcement after a Proud Boys rally in Portland. At least six people suffered minor injuries, according to police. One person was taken to a hospital. Officers said they seized weapons including chemical sprays, shields, metal and wooden poles, knives, and a stun gun from multiple groups. At the peak of the demonstrations there were an estimated 1,200 protesters on the streets of the downtown district, said Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

