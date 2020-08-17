Edition:
United States
Mon Aug 17, 2020

Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia

An armed far-right militia member fist-bumps a police officer in riot gear as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, Georgia, August 15, 2020. Several dozen demonstrators, many armed and carrying Confederate battle flags, staged a rally in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain next to a park famed for its giant monument to leaders of the breakaway slave-holding states.&nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Saturday, August 15, 2020
Protesters exchange words as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A counter-protester sits with his hands behind his back after most counter-protesters were dispersed. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A counter-protester is held back after being sprayed with pepper spray. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A man sits at the steps of a church as various militia groups stage rallies in downtown Stone Mountain. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
People tussle over a Confederate flag. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A Three Percent militia logo is seen tattooed on a militia member's hand. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A counter-protester raises his hands in front of a far right militia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A right-wing protester sits in his car with a message written on his car window. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A woman shows off her shirt. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A police officer sprays pepper spray in an attempt to disperse counter-protesters. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A counter-protester is assisted after being sprayed with pepper spray. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A right-wing protester is seen on the ground during scuffles. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A protester carries a "Black Lives Matter" sign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Saturday, August 15, 2020
Police attempt to disperse counter-protesters. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
SWAT members in Downtown Stone Mountain are deployed to disperse protesters. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
National Guard in downtown Stone Mountain deployed to disperse protesters. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A counter-protester is assisted after being sprayed with pepper spray. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A MAGA hat is modified to read "Make America Arrest Breonna's Killers". REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Saturday, August 15, 2020
Chris Hill, the leader of Georgia's Three Percent militia group smokes a cigarette. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A group of counter-protesters against racial injustice push back a handful of an armed far right militia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A left-wing protester is treated after being hit by pepper spray. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A group of armed far right militia members decide to move their location. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Saturday, August 15, 2020
A far-right militia member carries a weapon. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Saturday, August 15, 2020
