Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia
An armed far-right militia member fist-bumps a police officer in riot gear as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, Georgia, August 15, 2020. Several dozen demonstrators, many armed and carrying...more
Protesters exchange words as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A counter-protester sits with his hands behind his back after most counter-protesters were dispersed. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A counter-protester is held back after being sprayed with pepper spray. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A man sits at the steps of a church as various militia groups stage rallies in downtown Stone Mountain. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
People tussle over a Confederate flag. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A Three Percent militia logo is seen tattooed on a militia member's hand. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A counter-protester raises his hands in front of a far right militia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A right-wing protester sits in his car with a message written on his car window. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A woman shows off her shirt. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A police officer sprays pepper spray in an attempt to disperse counter-protesters. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A counter-protester is assisted after being sprayed with pepper spray. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A right-wing protester is seen on the ground during scuffles. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A protester carries a "Black Lives Matter" sign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Police attempt to disperse counter-protesters. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
SWAT members in Downtown Stone Mountain are deployed to disperse protesters. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
National Guard in downtown Stone Mountain deployed to disperse protesters. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A counter-protester is assisted after being sprayed with pepper spray. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A MAGA hat is modified to read "Make America Arrest Breonna's Killers". REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Chris Hill, the leader of Georgia's Three Percent militia group smokes a cigarette. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A group of counter-protesters against racial injustice push back a handful of an armed far right militia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A left-wing protester is treated after being hit by pepper spray. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A group of armed far right militia members decide to move their location. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A far-right militia member carries a weapon. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
