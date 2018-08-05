Edition:
Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland

A counter-protester throws a smoke canister back towards police during a rally by the Patriot Prayer group in Portland, Oregon, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Counter-demonstrators gather across the street from right-wing supporters of the Patriot Prayer group. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A right-wing supporter of the Patriot Prayer group cools off in a fountain. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Counter-demonstrators (R) tie a knot in a flag carried by a right-wing supporter of the Patriot Prayer group. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Police charge counter protestors during a rally by the Patriot Prayer group. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Counter-protesters run from a police projectile. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Right-wing supporters of the Patriot Prayer exchange words with a counter-demonstrator (L). REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Police advance towards counter protesters during a rally. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Counter-protesters gather before a rally by the Patriot Prayer group. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Members of the right-wing Patriot Prayer group gather before a rally. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A counter-protester throws an object towards police. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Supporters of the Patriot Prayer group attend a rally. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Police fire projectiles at counter-protesters. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A counter-protester pushes a guillotine down the road. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A counter-protester raises his arms as he talks with supporters of the Patriot Prayer group. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Supporters of the Patriot Prayer group attend a rally. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A counter-protester argues with police. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A right-wing supporter of the Patriot Prayer group cools off in a fountain. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Counter-protesters gather before a rally. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A man pulls a dog on a skateboard in between counter-demonstrators and right-wing supporters of the Patriot Prayer group. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Supporters of the Patriot Prayer group cheer. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
People watch as right-wing supporters of the Patriot Prayer group march. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Counter-demonstrators (C) heckle right-wing supporters of the Patriot Prayer group. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A right-wing supporter of the Patriot Prayer group yells at counter-demonstrators. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A right-wing supporter of the Patriot Prayer group waves flags at counter-demonstrators. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Right-wing supporters of the Patriot Prayer group yell at counter-demonstrators. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A right-wing supporters of the Patriot Prayer group has a flag pole removed by law enforcement before a rally. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Right-wing supporters of the Patriot Prayer group gather during a rally. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Right-wing supporters of the Patriot Prayer group march together during a rally. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Protestors gather before a rally by the right-wing Patriot Prayer group. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
