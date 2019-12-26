'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia
People take photos with their smartphones as they monitor the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba (Four Mountains) in Hofuf, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Women wearing special protective glasses observe the annular solar eclipse at mosque in Gowa, South Sulawesi, Indonesia December 26, 2019. Antara Foto/Abriawan Abhe/via REUTERS
An annular solar eclipse is observed in Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
An egg is seen on the ground in Shah Alam, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 26, 2019. HAKEEM MAAROF via REUTERS
A bird flies during the solar eclipse in Bangkok, Thailand December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man uses a pair of welder glasses to observe a solar eclipse in Peshawar, Pakistan December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Mehrban Akhtar, 20, blindfolded and buried up to his neck in sand during a solar eclipse, is pictured along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan December 26, 2019. Many Pakistanis believe that burying people with disabilities in sand during solar...more
People observe a partial solar eclipse at the Science Center for Education in Bangkok, Thailand, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Children use solar viewers to watch an annular solar eclipse in Ahmedabad, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A partial solar eclipse occurs over the skies of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A woman comforts her daughter, buried up to her neck in sand during a solar eclipse, along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan December 26, 2019. Many Pakistanis believe that burying people with disabilities in sand during solar eclipse would bring...more
A Hindu priest watches a partial solar eclipse through exposed x-ray film outside a temple in Agartala, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi is silhouetted during partial solar eclipse in Chennai, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Boys use solar viewers to watch the annular solar eclipse in Cheruvathur town in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A bird flies during the solar eclipse in Bangkok, Thailand December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman uses her mobile phone and solar viewers to take photographs of the annular solar eclipse in Ahmedabad, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An annular solar eclipse is observed with the use of a solar filter, in Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A boy wearing special protective glasses for viewing the solar eclipse sits as he observes the annular solar eclipse in Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A woman poses for photos behind a banner depicting the solar eclipse during the annular solar eclipse in Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
An annular solar eclipse is observed with the use of a solar filter, in Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Boys wearing special protective glasses lie on a wooden board as they observe the annular solar eclipse in Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A man uses a welding helmet as he observes a solar eclipse in Peshawar, Pakistan December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
