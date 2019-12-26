Edition:
'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia

People take photos with their smartphones as they monitor the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba (Four Mountains) in Hofuf, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
Women wearing special protective glasses observe the annular solar eclipse at mosque in Gowa, South Sulawesi, Indonesia December 26, 2019. Antara Foto/Abriawan Abhe/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
An annular solar eclipse is observed in Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
An egg is seen on the ground in Shah Alam, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 26, 2019. HAKEEM MAAROF via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
A bird flies during the solar eclipse in Bangkok, Thailand December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
A man uses a pair of welder glasses to observe a solar eclipse in Peshawar, Pakistan December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
Mehrban Akhtar, 20, blindfolded and buried up to his neck in sand during a solar eclipse, is pictured along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan December 26, 2019. Many Pakistanis believe that burying people with disabilities in sand during solar eclipse would bring healing to their bodies. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
People observe a partial solar eclipse at the Science Center for Education in Bangkok, Thailand, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
Children use solar viewers to watch an annular solar eclipse in Ahmedabad, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
A partial solar eclipse occurs over the skies of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
A woman comforts her daughter, buried up to her neck in sand during a solar eclipse, along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan December 26, 2019. Many Pakistanis believe that burying people with disabilities in sand during solar eclipse would bring healing to their bodies. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
A Hindu priest watches a partial solar eclipse through exposed x-ray film outside a temple in Agartala, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi is silhouetted during partial solar eclipse in Chennai, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
Boys use solar viewers to watch the annular solar eclipse in Cheruvathur town in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
A bird flies during the solar eclipse in Bangkok, Thailand December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
A woman uses her mobile phone and solar viewers to take photographs of the annular solar eclipse in Ahmedabad, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
An annular solar eclipse is observed with the use of a solar filter, in Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
A boy wearing special protective glasses for viewing the solar eclipse sits as he observes the annular solar eclipse in Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
A woman poses for photos behind a banner depicting the solar eclipse during the annular solar eclipse in Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
An annular solar eclipse is observed with the use of a solar filter, in Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
Boys wearing special protective glasses lie on a wooden board as they observe the annular solar eclipse in Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
A man uses a welding helmet as he observes a solar eclipse in Peshawar, Pakistan December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
