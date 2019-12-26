'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia

Mehrban Akhtar, 20, blindfolded and buried up to his neck in sand during a solar eclipse, is pictured along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan December 26, 2019. Many Pakistanis believe that burying people with disabilities in sand during solar...more

Mehrban Akhtar, 20, blindfolded and buried up to his neck in sand during a solar eclipse, is pictured along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan December 26, 2019. Many Pakistanis believe that burying people with disabilities in sand during solar eclipse would bring healing to their bodies. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

