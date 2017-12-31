Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Dec 31, 2017 | 9:50am EST

Ringing in 2018

Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
1 / 16
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
2 / 16
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
3 / 16
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
4 / 16
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 16
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 16
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
7 / 16
A spectator waits for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A spectator waits for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
A spectator waits for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 16
Spectators hold umbrellas as they wait for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Spectators hold umbrellas as they wait for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
Spectators hold umbrellas as they wait for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 16
A spectator laughs as she waits for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A spectator laughs as she waits for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
A spectator laughs as she waits for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 16
Fireworks explode near the Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Fireworks explode near the Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
Fireworks explode near the Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
11 / 16
An aerobatic plane flies over the Sydney Harbour Bridge as part of the annual new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

An aerobatic plane flies over the Sydney Harbour Bridge as part of the annual new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
An aerobatic plane flies over the Sydney Harbour Bridge as part of the annual new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
12 / 16
Large crowds sit at vantage points as they wait for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Large crowds sit at vantage points as they wait for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
Large crowds sit at vantage points as they wait for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 16
Fireworks light up the Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Fireworks light up the Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
Fireworks light up the Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 16
A spectator waits for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A spectator waits for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
A spectator waits for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 16
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Dec 30 2017
Houston after Harvey

Houston after Harvey

Months after the heaviest recorded rainfall in U.S. history, residents are still rebuilding their lives.

Dec 29 2017
Deadly fire in the Bronx

Deadly fire in the Bronx

Twelve people, including four children, are dead after the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990.

Dec 29 2017
Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump and his family spend Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Dec 29 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Houston after Harvey

Houston after Harvey

Months after the heaviest recorded rainfall in U.S. history, residents are still rebuilding their lives.

Deadly fire in the Bronx

Deadly fire in the Bronx

Twelve people, including four children, are dead after the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990.

Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump and his family spend Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Our top conflict photos from the past year.

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos of the year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast