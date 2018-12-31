Edition:
Ringing in 2019

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. AAP/Brendan Esposito/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
A man wears glasses shaped as the year 2019 as he attends a new year countdown event at Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
Fireworks explode near Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
The numbers "2019" are written in the air with a sparkler near a tourist camp outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
People attend a ceremony to celebrate the new year in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
Revelers celebrate at a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
A fireworks display lights up the skyline during New Year celebrations, one year after defeat of Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay ahead of the New Year celebrations in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay ahead of the New Year celebrations in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
Workers carry slaughtered pigs to be roasted for New Year celebrations in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
A firework display lights up the skyline during New Year's Day celebrations in Singapore. REUTERS/Feline Lim

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
Nia Franklin, Miss America, rides in the Military Bowl parade down Main Street in Annapolis in Maryland. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
Thais pray to celebrate the New Year 2019 at the Golden Mountain temple or Wat Saket in Bangkok, Thailand. Strings attached are ceremonial threads given by Buddhist monks. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay ahead of the New Year's Eve festivities in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
Believers of Afro-Brazilian religions pay tribute to Yemanja, goddess of the sea, during a traditional celebration ahead of New Year's eve on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
An artist performs at a shopping center during the New Year festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
Members of PyroCeltica pose in front of Edinburgh Castle in advance of Edinburgh's Hogmanay torchlit procession down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
A man dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, helps a member of the Cryophile amateur winter swimmers' club, who walks into the icy waters of the Yenisei River during an event marking the New Year and Christmas season, with the air temperature at about minus 26 degrees Celsius (minus 14.8 degrees Fahrenheit), in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
Shinto priests walk to attend a ritual to usher in the upcoming New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
A woman holds a traditional fox mask to have her photo taken at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
A man applies color to a haircut with the number "2019" at a barbershop in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
A woman puts the finishing touches to a puppet depicting U.S. President Donald Trump ready to be burned at midnight on December 31. as a way of saying goodbye to the old year and welcoming the new in Managua, Nicaragua.REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
Schoolchildren hold balloons as they pose during celebrations to welcome the New Year at their school in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
People participate in the annual New Year's dip in the harbor of Copenhagen, Denmark. Bax Lindhardt/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
People take selfies during the last sunset of 2018 in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
