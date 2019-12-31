Edition:
Ringing in 2020

Fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

Women pose for a picture in front of a 2020 luminous sign during New Year s Eve in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Crowds watch fireworks display during New Year's Eve celebrations in Brisbane, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Mizuki (L) and Tsubasa take a selfie as they wait to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks at South Bank in Brisbane, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

The midnight fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

Students cheer as they release balloons during celebrations to welcome the New Year at a school in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

A couple poses for a selfie during New Year s Eve in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Crowds watch fireworks display during New Year's Eve celebrations in Brisbane, Australia. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

A vendor selling fireworks smokes a cigarette as he waits for customers at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

