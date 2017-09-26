Edition:
Rio de Janeiro's drug war

Soldiers take up a position during an operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Members of the armed forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Army police take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Members of the armed forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Members of the armed forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Riot police detain a suspect during an operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A military vehicle is pictured during an operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Armed Forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Members of the armed forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Armed Forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Armed Forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
