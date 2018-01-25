Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 25, 2018 | 6:40pm EST

Rio de Janeiro's drug war

A resident carries his dog, which according to him was shot during violent clashes between police and drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Members of the Police Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) walk during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents walk past a bus burnt after violent clashes between police and drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Members of the Police Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) walk during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents try to extinguish a fire at a house during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A police officer takes a position during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents lead a dog, which according to them was shot during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A member of the Police Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) takes a position during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A resident runs during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A policeman takes a position during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A resident carries his dog, which according to him was shot during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

