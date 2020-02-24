Riots in Delhi over India's citizenship law ahead of Trump's arrival

People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24. A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi as thousands demonstrating for and...more

People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24. A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi as thousands demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before U.S. President Trump's maiden visit to the city. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

