Riots in Delhi over India's citizenship law ahead of Trump's arrival
People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24. A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi as thousands demonstrating for and...more
People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law, in New Delhi, India, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People supporting a new citizenship law destroy the protest site used by those opposing it, in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman opposing a new citizenship law is helped by a policeman after she was beaten by people supporting the law, at a protest site in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man supporting a new citizenship law throws a stone at those who are opposing the law, during a clash in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man supporting a new citizenship law throws a petrol bomb at a Muslim shrine during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People supporting a new citizenship law destroy the protest site used by those opposing it, in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man pushes his damaged scooter past a burning petrol pump during a clash between people supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing it, in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People supporting a new citizenship law jump over a road divider during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People supporting a new citizenship law push police barricades during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing the law, clash during a protest in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing the law, clash during a protest in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators opposing new citizenship law throw pieces of bricks towards riot police and those supporting the law, during a clash in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing the law, clash during a protest in New Delhi, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
