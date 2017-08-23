Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 23, 2017 | 4:25pm EDT

Ripple effects of Charlottesville

Workers from the City of Charlottesville Parks Department cover the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson in a black tarp in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Workers from the City of Charlottesville Parks Department cover the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson in a black tarp in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Workers from the City of Charlottesville Parks Department cover the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson in a black tarp in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Ide
The statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson is shown covered in black tarp as Dr. Wes Bellamy, the vice mayor of Charlottesville, looks on in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Ide

The statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson is shown covered in black tarp as Dr. Wes Bellamy, the vice mayor of Charlottesville, looks on in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Wednesday, August 23, 2017
The statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson is shown covered in black tarp as Dr. Wes Bellamy, the vice mayor of Charlottesville, looks on in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Ide
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is shown covered in black tarp in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 23, 2017. Matt Talhelm/WVIR-TV NBC29/Handout via REUTERS

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is shown covered in black tarp in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 23, 2017. Matt Talhelm/WVIR-TV NBC29/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 23, 2017
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is shown covered in black tarp in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 23, 2017. Matt Talhelm/WVIR-TV NBC29/Handout via REUTERS
Police and sheriffs grapple with protesters after a demonstration turned violent during a protest against a statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Police and sheriffs grapple with protesters after a demonstration turned violent during a protest against a statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Police and sheriffs grapple with protesters after a demonstration turned violent during a protest against a statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Police wearing riot gear guard a statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina during a demonstration for its removal in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Police wearing riot gear guard a statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina during a demonstration for its removal in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Police wearing riot gear guard a statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina during a demonstration for its removal in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A protester yells at a policeman after violence erupted at a demonstration against a statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A protester yells at a policeman after violence erupted at a demonstration against a statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 22, 2017
A protester yells at a policeman after violence erupted at a demonstration against a statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Protesters pound on a door to a campus building where security officials were holding their colleague during unrest at a demonstration against a statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Protesters pound on a door to a campus building where security officials were holding their colleague during unrest at a demonstration against a statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Protesters pound on a door to a campus building where security officials were holding their colleague during unrest at a demonstration against a statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Workers remove a Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue from the south mall of the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Spillman

Workers remove a Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue from the south mall of the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Spillman

Reuters / Monday, August 21, 2017
Workers remove a Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue from the south mall of the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Spillman
Red paint is seen splattered on the base of a statue of Confederate General Albert Pike during a demonstration calling for its removal in Washington, August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Red paint is seen splattered on the base of a statue of Confederate General Albert Pike during a demonstration calling for its removal in Washington, August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, August 18, 2017
Red paint is seen splattered on the base of a statue of Confederate General Albert Pike during a demonstration calling for its removal in Washington, August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Activists join hands during a Black Lives Matter rally in Charleston, West Virginia, August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Activists join hands during a Black Lives Matter rally in Charleston, West Virginia, August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Monday, August 21, 2017
Activists join hands during a Black Lives Matter rally in Charleston, West Virginia, August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino
Workers remove Confederate Postmaster General John Reagan statue from the south mall of the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Spillman

Workers remove Confederate Postmaster General John Reagan statue from the south mall of the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Spillman

Reuters / Monday, August 21, 2017
Workers remove Confederate Postmaster General John Reagan statue from the south mall of the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Spillman
Rachel See, 31, of Baker, West Virginia, shouts at activists calling for the removal of a statue of Confederate general Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson after a Black Lives Matter rally in Charleston, West Virginia, August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Rachel See, 31, of Baker, West Virginia, shouts at activists calling for the removal of a statue of Confederate general Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson after a Black Lives Matter rally in Charleston, West Virginia, August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Sunday, August 20, 2017
Rachel See, 31, of Baker, West Virginia, shouts at activists calling for the removal of a statue of Confederate general Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson after a Black Lives Matter rally in Charleston, West Virginia, August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino
An unidentified man, center, who said he was for free speech and not the confederacy, argues with anti-white supremacists over the removal of Confederate monuments before the start of the "Dallas Against White Supremacy" rally at City Hall Plaza in Dallas, Texas, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rex Curry

An unidentified man, center, who said he was for free speech and not the confederacy, argues with anti-white supremacists over the removal of Confederate monuments before the start of the "Dallas Against White Supremacy" rally at City Hall Plaza in Dallas, Texas, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rex Curry

Reuters / Saturday, August 19, 2017
An unidentified man, center, who said he was for free speech and not the confederacy, argues with anti-white supremacists over the removal of Confederate monuments before the start of the "Dallas Against White Supremacy" rally at City Hall Plaza in Dallas, Texas, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rex Curry
People protest in front of a Confederate monument before the start of the "Dallas Against White Supremacy" rally at City Hall Plaza in Dallas, Texas, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rex Curry

People protest in front of a Confederate monument before the start of the "Dallas Against White Supremacy" rally at City Hall Plaza in Dallas, Texas, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rex Curry

Reuters / Saturday, August 19, 2017
People protest in front of a Confederate monument before the start of the "Dallas Against White Supremacy" rally at City Hall Plaza in Dallas, Texas, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rex Curry
Memphis Coalition of Concerned Citizens hold a rally where the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early member of the Ku Klux Klan, stands over his grave in Health Sciences Park in Memphis, Tennessee, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis Coalition of Concerned Citizens hold a rally where the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early member of the Ku Klux Klan, stands over his grave in Health Sciences Park in Memphis, Tennessee, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Reuters / Saturday, August 19, 2017
Memphis Coalition of Concerned Citizens hold a rally where the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early member of the Ku Klux Klan, stands over his grave in Health Sciences Park in Memphis, Tennessee, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
Memphis Coalition of Concerned Citizens hold a rally where the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early member of the Ku Klux Klan, stands over his grave in Health Sciences Park in Memphis, Tennessee, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis Coalition of Concerned Citizens hold a rally where the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early member of the Ku Klux Klan, stands over his grave in Health Sciences Park in Memphis, Tennessee, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Reuters / Saturday, August 19, 2017
Memphis Coalition of Concerned Citizens hold a rally where the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early member of the Ku Klux Klan, stands over his grave in Health Sciences Park in Memphis, Tennessee, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
Members of a racial justice organization hang a banner, reading "Louisville, Take It Down" on a monument to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman in Louisville, Kentucky, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Members of a racial justice organization hang a banner, reading "Louisville, Take It Down" on a monument to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman in Louisville, Kentucky, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, August 19, 2017
Members of a racial justice organization hang a banner, reading "Louisville, Take It Down" on a monument to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman in Louisville, Kentucky, August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A framed picture of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, with an inscription, is placed by someone in the park formerly dedicated to him and the site of recent violent demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A framed picture of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, with an inscription, is placed by someone in the park formerly dedicated to him and the site of recent violent demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, August 18, 2017
A framed picture of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, with an inscription, is placed by someone in the park formerly dedicated to him and the site of recent violent demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A masked counter-protester rests in front of the base of a Confederate statue scrawled with the slogan "Death to the Klan" as demonstrators gather after a report of a rally by white nationalists was disseminated over social media in Durham, North Carolina, August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A masked counter-protester rests in front of the base of a Confederate statue scrawled with the slogan "Death to the Klan" as demonstrators gather after a report of a rally by white nationalists was disseminated over social media in Durham, North Carolina, August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, August 18, 2017
A masked counter-protester rests in front of the base of a Confederate statue scrawled with the slogan "Death to the Klan" as demonstrators gather after a report of a rally by white nationalists was disseminated over social media in Durham, North Carolina, August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Counter-protesters, who gathered in response to a report disseminated on social media of a rally by white nationalists, burn a mock Confederate flag in Durham, North Carolina, August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Galinsky

Counter-protesters, who gathered in response to a report disseminated on social media of a rally by white nationalists, burn a mock Confederate flag in Durham, North Carolina, August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Galinsky

Reuters / Friday, August 18, 2017
Counter-protesters, who gathered in response to a report disseminated on social media of a rally by white nationalists, burn a mock Confederate flag in Durham, North Carolina, August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Galinsky
Damage is seen done to the face of a statue of Confederate commander General Robert E. Lee at Duke University's Duke Chapel in Durham, North Carolina, August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Damage is seen done to the face of a statue of Confederate commander General Robert E. Lee at Duke University's Duke Chapel in Durham, North Carolina, August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, August 17, 2017
Damage is seen done to the face of a statue of Confederate commander General Robert E. Lee at Duke University's Duke Chapel in Durham, North Carolina, August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A Duke University security guard keeps watch near the defaced statue of Confederate commander General Robert E. Lee, which stands next to a statue of Thomas Jefferson, at Duke Chapel in Durham, North Carolina, August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A Duke University security guard keeps watch near the defaced statue of Confederate commander General Robert E. Lee, which stands next to a statue of Thomas Jefferson, at Duke Chapel in Durham, North Carolina, August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, August 17, 2017
A Duke University security guard keeps watch near the defaced statue of Confederate commander General Robert E. Lee, which stands next to a statue of Thomas Jefferson, at Duke Chapel in Durham, North Carolina, August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Workers remove the monuments to Robert E. Lee, commander of the pro-slavery Confederate army in the American Civil War, and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, a Confederate general, from Wyman Park in Baltimore, Maryland, August 16, 2017. Courtesy of Alec MacGillis/ProPublica via REUTERS

Workers remove the monuments to Robert E. Lee, commander of the pro-slavery Confederate army in the American Civil War, and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, a Confederate general, from Wyman Park in Baltimore, Maryland, August 16, 2017. Courtesy of Alec MacGillis/ProPublica via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Workers remove the monuments to Robert E. Lee, commander of the pro-slavery Confederate army in the American Civil War, and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, a Confederate general, from Wyman Park in Baltimore, Maryland, August 16, 2017. Courtesy of Alec MacGillis/ProPublica via REUTERS
Workers remove the monuments to Robert E. Lee, commander of the pro-slavery Confederate army in the American Civil War, and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, a Confederate general, from Wyman Park in Baltimore, Maryland, August 16, 2017. Courtesy of Alec MacGillis/ProPublica via REUTERS

Workers remove the monuments to Robert E. Lee, commander of the pro-slavery Confederate army in the American Civil War, and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, a Confederate general, from Wyman Park in Baltimore, Maryland, August 16, 2017. Courtesy of Alec MacGillis/ProPublica via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Workers remove the monuments to Robert E. Lee, commander of the pro-slavery Confederate army in the American Civil War, and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, a Confederate general, from Wyman Park in Baltimore, Maryland, August 16, 2017. Courtesy of Alec MacGillis/ProPublica via REUTERS
A tourist walks past a papered-over column where a vandal scrawled obscene graffiti in spray paint on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A tourist walks past a papered-over column where a vandal scrawled obscene graffiti in spray paint on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
A tourist walks past a papered-over column where a vandal scrawled obscene graffiti in spray paint on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Workers clean up broken glass after the Holocaust Memorial was vandalized in Boston, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Workers clean up broken glass after the Holocaust Memorial was vandalized in Boston, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Workers clean up broken glass after the Holocaust Memorial was vandalized in Boston, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Workers clean up after a glass panel etched with numbers representing victims was broken at the Holocaust Memorial in Boston, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Workers clean up after a glass panel etched with numbers representing victims was broken at the Holocaust Memorial in Boston, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Workers clean up after a glass panel etched with numbers representing victims was broken at the Holocaust Memorial in Boston, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Workers clean up broken glass after the Holocaust Memorial was vandalized in Boston, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Workers clean up broken glass after the Holocaust Memorial was vandalized in Boston, August 14,

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Workers clean up broken glass after the Holocaust Memorial was vandalized in Boston, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Municipal workers attempt to remove paint from a monument dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman that was vandalized late Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Municipal workers attempt to remove paint from a monument dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman that was vandalized late Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Municipal workers attempt to remove paint from a monument dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman that was vandalized late Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A municipal worker attempts to remove paint from a monument dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman that was vandalized late Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A municipal worker attempts to remove paint from a monument dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman that was vandalized late Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A municipal worker attempts to remove paint from a monument dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman that was vandalized late Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A plaque dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman is seen after it was vandalized late Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A plaque dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman is seen after it was vandalized late Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A plaque dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman is seen after it was vandalized late Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Minutes after a protest demanding its removal, a man drives circles around the monument dedicated to Confederate Major John B. Castleman with a sign reading "Stop Destroying America's Historical Monuments!" in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Minutes after a protest demanding its removal, a man drives circles around the monument dedicated to Confederate Major John B. Castleman with a sign reading "Stop Destroying America's Historical Monuments!" in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14, 2017....more

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Minutes after a protest demanding its removal, a man drives circles around the monument dedicated to Confederate Major John B. Castleman with a sign reading "Stop Destroying America's Historical Monuments!" in Louisville, Kentucky, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
