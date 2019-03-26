Rise and fall of the Islamic State caliphate
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi makes what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in the center of Iraq's second city, Mosul, July 2014. REUTERS/Social Media Website via...more
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile phone to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, June 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, June 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, August 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in Ras al-Ain, January 2014. ...more
A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 2014. . REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after a U.S.-led coalition airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Kurdish refugee child cries as he and others wait inside a fenced refugee camp to pay their last respects to a Kurdish fighter killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State, in the Turkish border town of Suruc, November 2014. ...more
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Islamic State militants lead what are said to be Ethiopian Christians along a beach in Wilayat Barqa, in this still image from an undated video made available on a social media website in April 2015. REUTERS/via Reuters TV
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq, October 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers fire weapons at Islamic State fighters in Mosul, November 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq, November 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Boys play with a ball in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq, November 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An internally displaced man has his beard trimmed as people flee the Islamic State stronghold in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, December 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
General view of the library of the University of Mosul burned and destroyed during the battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq, January 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home,rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq, February 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraqw, March 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq, May 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, June...more
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria, June 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria, June 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, July 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building from clashes in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, July 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dance along a street in Raqqa, Syria, October 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces calls his comrades during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa, Syria, August 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi woman Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq, July 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Flares are seen in the sky during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Next Slideshows
Inside the Huawei campus
A look inside Huawei's sprawling factory and business facilities in Dongguan, China.
Venezuela's second blackout this month
Venezuela canceled work and school as the second major blackout this month left streets mostly empty in Caracas and residents of the capital wondering how long...
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket hits Tel Aviv
Cross-border fighting between Israel and Hamas abated after a day of Palestinian rocket attacks and Israeli air strikes, but Israel said it reserved the right...
Cyclone Idai devastates southeastern Africa
Cyclone Idai lashed Mozambique, then moved inland to Zimbabwe and Malawi, flattening buildings and killing at least 650 people across the three countries.
MORE IN PICTURES
Waiting for aid after Cyclone Idai
Cyclone Idai left millions in need of assistance in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, as aid workers prepare for outbreaks of malaria and cholera.
Conor McGregor announces retirement amid sex assault allegation
Conor McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts shortly before the New York Times reported he is being investigated in his native Ireland for sexual assault.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Inside the Huawei campus
A look inside Huawei's sprawling factory and business facilities in Dongguan, China.
Venezuela's second blackout this month
Venezuela canceled work and school as the second major blackout this month left streets mostly empty in Caracas and residents of the capital wondering how long power would be out amid a deepening economic and political crisis.
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket hits Tel Aviv
Cross-border fighting between Israel and Hamas abated after a day of Palestinian rocket attacks and Israeli air strikes, but Israel said it reserved the right to strike again and kept its forces massed at the Gaza frontier.
Mandy Moore gets a star
Mandy Moore gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Kids' Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Cyclone Idai devastates southeastern Africa
Cyclone Idai lashed Mozambique, then moved inland to Zimbabwe and Malawi, flattening buildings and killing at least 650 people across the three countries.