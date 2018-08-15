Rise of the machines
A girl looks at a robotic fish swimming in the water at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Visitors take pictures of a bionic flying fox at Festo's booth at the WRC in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Visitors touch the hand of a robot replica of former NBA player Yao Ming at Hefu AI Group's booth at the WRC in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Staff chat next to a P-Care robot at the WRC in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A bartender robot S-MIX makes a drink at HIT Robot Group's booth at the WRC in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
iPal social robots, designed by AvatarMind, are seen at an assembly plant in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. Designed to offer education, care and companionship to children and the elderly, the 3.5-feet tall humanoid robots come in two genders and...more
A pizzaiolo robot prepares a pizza before the customer�s eyes at the showroom of French food startup EKIM in Montevrain near Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A woman and Estonian company's Starship local delivery robot cross a street in Saue, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A Husqvarna Automower robotic lawn mower cuts grass outside the Manoir Richelieu, site of the upcoming G7 leaders' summit in Quebec's Charlevoix region, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Sophia, a robot with Saudi Arabian citizenship, interacts during the innovation fair in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A basketball-playing robot called CUE, developed by Toyota engineers, shoots a free throw during a rehearsal for half-time show of Alvark Tokyo's basketball match in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A 'SociBot' humanoid robot, manufactured by Engineered Arts, is displayed at the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Humanoid robot YuMi conducts the Lucca Philharmonic Orchestra performing a concert alongside Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at the Verdi Theatre in Pisa, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People watch the robot "Teo Tronico", designed by Matteo Suzzi, play piano and sing popular songs at the 2017 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Catalan nanotechnology engineer Sergi Santos holds the head of Samantha, a sex doll packed with artificial intelligence providing her the capability to respond to different scenarios and verbal stimulus, in his house in Rubi, north of Barcelona,...more
Next Slideshows
Perseid meteor shower
The Perseid meteor shower lights up the night sky with annual event at its peak.
Deadly shooting in New Brunswick
Four people, including two police officers, were killed in a shooting in eastern Canada in the latest eruption of gun violence across the country that has led...
Balloons over Bristol
The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England is the largest of its kind in Europe, according to organizers, gathering over 130 hot air balloons...
MORE IN PICTURES
Migrant rescue ship arrives in Malta, ending standoff
The Mediterranean rescue ship Aquarius arrived at Valletta harbour in Malta on Wednesday to allow 141 migrants to get off, ending a five-day tug-of-war among European Union countries which had seen the vessel banned from docking in several ports.
Deadly bridge collapse in Italy
A 50-meter-high section of a motorway bridge crashed down onto warehouses, train tracks and a riverbed in Genoa, killing at least 39 people.
The plight of Italy's African laborers
Two recent fatal crashes, resulting in the deaths of 16 migrant workers, have brought into focus the dire working and living conditions imposed on thousands of migrant farmhands whose cut-price labor allows Italy to be one of the biggest fruit and vegetable exporters in Europe.
Off-the-grid nightmare at New Mexico compound
Five adults face child abuse charges after authorities raided their ramshackle homestead in New Mexico and found the body of a young boy and 11 more children described by authorities as starving and ragged.
Remembering the East Coast blackout
The 2003 East Coast blackout, caused by a few benign tree branches, plunged 50 million into darkness and laid bare the vulnerabilities of an aging electric grid in the most populous region of the United States.
Car hits pedestrians outside UK parliament
A man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians and cyclists before ramming it into barriers outside Britain's parliament in what appeared to be the second terrorism attack on the building in just under 18 months, police said.
North and South Korean workers hold soccer friendly
South Korean labor unions welcomed a North Korean delegation of workers for a friendly soccer match with their southern counterparts in Seoul.
Korean pop culture in L.A. spotlight
Tens of thousands of fans celebrate Korean pop, or K-pop, at the 7th annual KCON convention in Los Angeles.