Rise of the machines
Android robots are seen at the reception desk of Henn na Hotel Tokyo Ginza in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
SEED Solutions' platform robot SEED-Noid picks up tea leaf from a tea tree during its demonstration at Robot Development & Application Expo in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Humanoid robot YuMi conducts the Lucca Philharmonic Orchestra performing a concert alongside Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at the Verdi Theatre in Pisa, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A MOTOBOT autonomous motorcycle-riding humanoid robot is displayed during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A robotic DJ plays music in Karlovy Lazne Music Club in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Lawson Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer Sadanobu Takemasu looks at the humanoid robot "Pepper" which is programmed to help shoppers during an event introducing its next-generation convenience store model in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim...more
Toyota Motor Corp's third generation humanoid robot, T-HR3 is seen during its demonstration at the International Robot Exhibition 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Eagle Prime (MK3), a giant robot by MegaBots Inc., which manufactures giant piloted humanoid fighting robots headquartered in Berkeley, California, is shown in Japan. Courtesy Michael Mauldin/MegaBots Inc./Handout via REUTERS
A robot inspects power equipment at an electrical substation in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
An employee uses a tablet to check the functions of a robot named "Paul", which can be used by customers to find products at a store of electronics retailer Media Markt in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An LG robotic lawn mower is displayed at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ozgur Akin, Chairman and founder of Akinsoft, and engineers check an "ADA G4" humanoid robot at Akinrobotics, the country's first-ever factory to mass produce humanoid robots, in Konya, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Sony Corp's entertainment robot "aibo" is pictured at its demonstration in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Omron Corp. demonstrates its fourth-generation table tennis robot 'Forpheus' playing with table tennis Olympic medalist Jun Mizutani at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2017 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan....more
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd's concept robots, the "Murata Cheerleaders", demonstrate how they balance on balls and synchronise as a team by utilising sensing and communication technology, at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies)...more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) reacts while using a robot that fires plastic balls during a student science fair with Chief Science Advisor Mona Nemer (2nd R) and Science Minister Kirsty Duncan in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris...more
A Buddhist monk looks at a 'robot priest' wearing a Buddhist robe during its demonstration at Life Ending Industry EXPO 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Boston Dynamics CEO and Founder Marc Raibert (R) demonstrates his company's SpotMini robot at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People watch the robot "Teo Tronico", designed by Matteo Suzzi, play piano and sing popular songs at the 2017 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Catalan nanotechnology engineer Sergi Santos holds the head of Samantha, a sex doll packed with artificial intelligence providing her the capability to respond to different scenarios and verbal stimulus, in his house in Rubi, north of Barcelona,...more
Harrison, 5, who is autistic, plays with Kaspar, a child-sized humanoid robot developed at the University of Hertfordshire to interact and help improve the lives of children with autism, in Stevenage, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Stock
A Bosch deep field robot called "BoniRob" is pictured in a field in Renningen near Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A robot of the Siasun Robot and Automation Corporation simulates the use of a medical instrument on a model of a human skeleton at the WRC 2016 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An employee of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG takes a selfie with HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany. The appearance and mimics of the android are modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi...more
Ian Frejean, 11, walks with "Zora" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to entertain patients and to support care providers, at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A group of Egyptian engineers test a submarine robot they invented which won third place at NASA competition in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Robot jockeys are seen on camels during a race in Wadi Rum, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Swiss Post self-driving delivery robot delivers a package from the department store Jelmoli during a press presentation for the start of the service in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Moritz Hager
Robots perform a dance during a robot contest in Dezhou, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Robots are seen on the Mount Etna, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Next Slideshows
India's Republic Day celebrations
India shows off its military and cultural might in annual parades that mark the enactment of its constitution during Republic Day celebrations
Cloned creatures
A look at cloned animals through the years, from Dolly the sheep to Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua the long-tailed macaques.
Olympic team outfits
Countries show off their patriotic flair for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Stuck!
Lending a helping hand to those trapped in unusual predicaments.
MORE IN PICTURES
Grammy red carpet
Fashion highlights from the Grammys.
Week in sports
Our top sports photography this past week.
Flying President Trump
Scenes from President Donald Trump's travels aboard Air Force One and Marine One.
Madrid Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.
Homeless in Hong Kong
While Hong Kong has far fewer homeless residents than, say, the almost 58,000 in Los Angeles County, the pace of their increase has alarmed social workers.
Paris under water
Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.