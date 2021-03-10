Rising magma at Mount Nyiragongo alarms Congo's volcano-watchers
Lava lake lights up the night sky on Mount Nyiragongo volcano, inside the Virunga National Park, near Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Analysts say the crater of Mount Nyiragongo in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has...more
A team from the Goma Volcano Observatory looks down into the volcano crater on Mount Nyiragongo volcano inside the Virunga National Park. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
A lava lake and a mini cone inside the Mount Nyiragongo volcano crater spew gas into the sky. Volcano watchers worry that volcanic activity observed in the last five years mirrors that in the years preceding the 1977 and 2002 eruptions. ...more
Volcano researcher King Birindwa (L) measures the size of a vent on the flank on Mount Nyiragongo. The World Bank cut funding amid embezzlement allegations, and now the Goma Volcano Observatory (OVG) are struggling to make even basic checks. ...more
Volcano researcher King Birindwa (C) sets up a device to measure the size of the crater on Mount Nyiragongo volcano. They have to manually download data on memory cards during the handful of occasions they visit the volcano every year, OVG staff...more
Lava lake lights up the night sky on Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher Honore Ciraba takes a photograph of the lava lake on Mount Nyiragongo. “If we don't do it regularly, we won't know where the crater is expanding. The more magma that goes up into the crater, the more the crater expands. We need to...more
Lava lake lights up the early morning sky on Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Congolese men play football with Mount Nyiragongo puffing away in the background, in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Congolese porters carry scientific equipment up Mount Nyiragongo volcano, inside the Virunga National Park, near Goma. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcanologist Niche Mashagiro sits on the crater lip of Mount Nyiragongo volcano, inside the Virunga National Park, near Goma. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researchers wait for the water in the kettle to boil, on the rim on Mount Nyiragongo volcano, inside the Virunga National Park, near Goma. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher Honore Ciraba checks a thermometer in a vent on the flank of Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher King Birindwa (L) measures the size of a vent on the flank on Mount Nyiragongo. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher King Birindwa (L) peers into a device to measure the size of the crater. The readings, along with earthquake, temperature and gas data, are crucial to the region's early warning system for the nearby city of Goma, to avoid a repeat...more
Volcanologists Honore Ciraba and King Birindwa set up a device to measure the size of the crater on Mount Nyiragongo. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Congolese chefs cook on the rim of Nyiragongo volcano, lit up by the lava lake behind, inside the Virunga National Park. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher Honore Ciraba walks along the flank of Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher King Birindwa stands on the rim Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher King Birindwa checks the data on a device that measures the size of the crater on Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
A team from the Goma Volcano Observatory walks down Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher King Birindwa (C) peers into a device to measure the size of the crater on Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
