Rising magma at Mount Nyiragongo alarms Congo's volcano-watchers

Lava lake lights up the night sky on Mount Nyiragongo volcano, inside the Virunga National Park, near Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Analysts say the crater of Mount Nyiragongo in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has refilled with magma, raising the crater floor and fears of an even bigger disaster if an earthquake were to cause a fracture in the flank of the volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Lava lake lights up the night sky on Mount Nyiragongo volcano, inside the Virunga National Park, near Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Analysts say the crater of Mount Nyiragongo in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has refilled with magma, raising the crater floor and fears of an even bigger disaster if an earthquake were to cause a fracture in the flank of the volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
A team from the Goma Volcano Observatory looks down into the volcano crater on Mount Nyiragongo volcano inside the Virunga National Park. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

A team from the Goma Volcano Observatory looks down into the volcano crater on Mount Nyiragongo volcano inside the Virunga National Park. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
A team from the Goma Volcano Observatory looks down into the volcano crater on Mount Nyiragongo volcano inside the Virunga National Park. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
A lava lake and a mini cone inside the Mount Nyiragongo volcano crater spew gas into the sky. Volcano watchers worry that volcanic activity observed in the last five years mirrors that in the years preceding the 1977 and 2002 eruptions. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
A lava lake and a mini cone inside the Mount Nyiragongo volcano crater spew gas into the sky. Volcano watchers worry that volcanic activity observed in the last five years mirrors that in the years preceding the 1977 and 2002 eruptions. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher King Birindwa (L) measures the size of a vent on the flank on Mount Nyiragongo. The World Bank cut funding amid embezzlement allegations, and now the Goma Volcano Observatory (OVG) are struggling to make even basic checks. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Volcano researcher King Birindwa (L) measures the size of a vent on the flank on Mount Nyiragongo. The World Bank cut funding amid embezzlement allegations, and now the Goma Volcano Observatory (OVG) are struggling to make even basic checks. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher King Birindwa (C) sets up a device to measure the size of the crater on Mount Nyiragongo volcano. They have to manually download data on memory cards during the handful of occasions they visit the volcano every year, OVG staff said. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Volcano researcher King Birindwa (C) sets up a device to measure the size of the crater on Mount Nyiragongo volcano. They have to manually download data on memory cards during the handful of occasions they visit the volcano every year, OVG staff said. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Lava lake lights up the night sky on Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Lava lake lights up the night sky on Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher Honore Ciraba takes a photograph of the lava lake on Mount Nyiragongo. “If we don't do it regularly, we won't know where the crater is expanding. The more magma that goes up into the crater, the more the crater expands. We need to know where that is exactly. Since even if the crater - as you can see - is already 1.03 km, it is possible that it is expanding on the other side; we have to know by how much it's expanding,” said Ciraba, who's devoted his life to trudging up the 3,470m cone to study its activity. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Volcano researcher Honore Ciraba takes a photograph of the lava lake on Mount Nyiragongo. “If we don't do it regularly, we won't know where the crater is expanding. The more magma that goes up into the crater, the more the crater expands. We need to know where that is exactly. Since even if the crater - as you can see - is already 1.03 km, it is possible that it is expanding on the other side; we have to know by how much it's expanding,” said Ciraba, who's devoted his life to trudging up the 3,470m cone to study its activity. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Lava lake lights up the early morning sky on Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Lava lake lights up the early morning sky on Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Congolese men play football with Mount Nyiragongo puffing away in the background, in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Congolese men play football with Mount Nyiragongo puffing away in the background, in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Congolese porters carry scientific equipment up Mount Nyiragongo volcano, inside the Virunga National Park, near Goma. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Congolese porters carry scientific equipment up Mount Nyiragongo volcano, inside the Virunga National Park, near Goma. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcanologist Niche Mashagiro sits on the crater lip of Mount Nyiragongo volcano, inside the Virunga National Park, near Goma. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Volcanologist Niche Mashagiro sits on the crater lip of Mount Nyiragongo volcano, inside the Virunga National Park, near Goma. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researchers wait for the water in the kettle to boil, on the rim on Mount Nyiragongo volcano, inside the Virunga National Park, near Goma. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Volcano researchers wait for the water in the kettle to boil, on the rim on Mount Nyiragongo volcano, inside the Virunga National Park, near Goma. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher Honore Ciraba checks a thermometer in a vent on the flank of Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Volcano researcher Honore Ciraba checks a thermometer in a vent on the flank of Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher King Birindwa (L) measures the size of a vent on the flank on Mount Nyiragongo. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Volcano researcher King Birindwa (L) measures the size of a vent on the flank on Mount Nyiragongo. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher King Birindwa (L) peers into a device to measure the size of the crater. The readings, along with earthquake, temperature and gas data, are crucial to the region's early warning system for the nearby city of Goma, to avoid a repeat of the 2002 eruption when 250 people died and 120,000 were made homeless. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Volcano researcher King Birindwa (L) peers into a device to measure the size of the crater. The readings, along with earthquake, temperature and gas data, are crucial to the region's early warning system for the nearby city of Goma, to avoid a repeat of the 2002 eruption when 250 people died and 120,000 were made homeless. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcanologists Honore Ciraba and King Birindwa set up a device to measure the size of the crater on Mount Nyiragongo. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Volcanologists Honore Ciraba and King Birindwa set up a device to measure the size of the crater on Mount Nyiragongo. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Congolese chefs cook on the rim of Nyiragongo volcano, lit up by the lava lake behind, inside the Virunga National Park. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Congolese chefs cook on the rim of Nyiragongo volcano, lit up by the lava lake behind, inside the Virunga National Park. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher Honore Ciraba walks along the flank of Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Volcano researcher Honore Ciraba walks along the flank of Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher King Birindwa stands on the rim Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Volcano researcher King Birindwa stands on the rim Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher King Birindwa checks the data on a device that measures the size of the crater on Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Volcano researcher King Birindwa checks the data on a device that measures the size of the crater on Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
A team from the Goma Volcano Observatory walks down Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
A team from the Goma Volcano Observatory walks down Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Volcano researcher King Birindwa (C) peers into a device to measure the size of the crater on Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Volcano researcher King Birindwa (C) peers into a device to measure the size of the crater on Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
