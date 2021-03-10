Rising magma at Mount Nyiragongo alarms Congo's volcano-watchers

Volcano researcher Honore Ciraba takes a photograph of the lava lake on Mount Nyiragongo. “If we don't do it regularly, we won't know where the crater is expanding. The more magma that goes up into the crater, the more the crater expands. We need to...more

Volcano researcher Honore Ciraba takes a photograph of the lava lake on Mount Nyiragongo. “If we don't do it regularly, we won't know where the crater is expanding. The more magma that goes up into the crater, the more the crater expands. We need to know where that is exactly. Since even if the crater - as you can see - is already 1.03 km, it is possible that it is expanding on the other side; we have to know by how much it's expanding,” said Ciraba, who's devoted his life to trudging up the 3,470m cone to study its activity. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

