Road to Final Four

Duke Blue Devils forward Marvin Bagley III shoots the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Oshae Brissett during the first half in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Zhaire Smith attempts a dunk against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half of the championship game of the East regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the TD Garden. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Duke Blue Devils guard Trevon Duval reacts after losing to the Kansas Jayhawks in the championship game of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Carter Jr fouls Kansas Jayhawks guard Malik Newman during overtime in the championship game of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Kansas State Wildcats forward Xavier Sneed passes against Loyola Ramblers guard Ben Richardson and guard Donte Ingram in the championship game of the South regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Philips Arena. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Duke Blue Devils guard Trevon Duval and Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham go for a loose ball during the first half in the championship game of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo dunks and scores against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the championship game of the East regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the TD Garden. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Duke Blue Devils forward Marvin Bagley III grabs a rebound against Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk during the first half in the championship game of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen dunks the ball against Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham during the first half in the championship game of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Michigan Wolverines guard Zavier Simpson shoots against Florida State Seminoles guard Braian Angola in the second half in the championship game of the West regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at STAPLES Center. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Zach Smith drives against Villanova Wildcats forward Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree during the first half of the championship game of the East regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the TD Garden. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Florida State Seminoles guard CJ Walker blocks Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner in the first half in the championship game of the West regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at STAPLES Center. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Villanova Wildcats forward Omari Spellman and Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Zhaire Smith jump for a ball during the first half of the championship game of the East regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the TD Garden. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Justin Gray blocks a shot from Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson during the first half of the championship game of the East regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the TD Garden. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner shoots against Florida State Seminoles center Ike Obiagu in the first half in the championship game of the West regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at STAPLES Center. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Loyola Ramblers guard Clayton Custer and Kansas State Wildcats guard Amaad Wainright go after a loose ball during the second half in the championship game of the South regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Philips Arena. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Clemson Tigers guard Gabe DeVoe shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks guard Malik Newman during the second half in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
Kansas State Wildcats forward Xavier Sneed and Loyola Ramblers guard Marques Townes go after a loose ball during the second half in the championship game of the South regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Philips Arena. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Kansas Jayhawks guard Malik Newman shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils guard Gary Trent Jr. during overtime in the championship game of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Villanova Wildcats guard Phil Booth drives to the basket against West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esa Ahmad during the first half of a game in the semifinals of the East regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the TD Garden. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
Kansas Jayhawks guard Malik Newman shoots the ball against Clemson Tigers forward Elijah Thomas during the first half in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
