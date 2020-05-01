Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 1, 2020 | 11:58am EDT

Road to recovery after surviving COVID-19

Brazilian 99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital after being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian 99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital after being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Brazilian 99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital after being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 22
Joaquina Garzon, 92, carries a bouquet of flowers during her release from the Suesca Hospital where she recovered in Suesca, Colombia April 23, 2020. Javier Dussan/Government of Cundinamarca/Handout via REUTERS

Joaquina Garzon, 92, carries a bouquet of flowers during her release from the Suesca Hospital where she recovered in Suesca, Colombia April 23, 2020. Javier Dussan/Government of Cundinamarca/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Joaquina Garzon, 92, carries a bouquet of flowers during her release from the Suesca Hospital where she recovered in Suesca, Colombia April 23, 2020. Javier Dussan/Government of Cundinamarca/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 22
Judie Shape, 81, who had been diagnosed with coronavirus disease and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer, Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

Judie Shape, 81, who had been diagnosed with coronavirus disease and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Judie Shape, 81, who had been diagnosed with coronavirus disease and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer, Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
3 / 22
Lauro Riff Viegas, 69, gestures as he leaves the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus disease and discharged, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Lauro Riff Viegas, 69, gestures as he leaves the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus disease and discharged, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Lauro Riff Viegas, 69, gestures as he leaves the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus disease and discharged, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Close
4 / 22
A nurse holds a one-month-old Thai baby, the country's youngest coronavirus disease patient that has successfully recovered, a day before being discharged from Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A nurse holds a one-month-old Thai baby, the country's youngest coronavirus disease patient that has successfully recovered, a day before being discharged from Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand April 22, 2020....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A nurse holds a one-month-old Thai baby, the country's youngest coronavirus disease patient that has successfully recovered, a day before being discharged from Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 22
Medical personnel in protective suits wave to a patient who is discharged from the Leishenshan Hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus, in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Medical personnel in protective suits wave to a patient who is discharged from the Leishenshan Hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus, in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 1, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Medical personnel in protective suits wave to a patient who is discharged from the Leishenshan Hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus, in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
6 / 22
A patient practices re-education exercises with physiotherapist Adrien Maaninou at the post COVID-19 unit of the Clinique Breteche private hospital in Nantes, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A patient practices re-education exercises with physiotherapist Adrien Maaninou at the post COVID-19 unit of the Clinique Breteche private hospital in Nantes, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A patient practices re-education exercises with physiotherapist Adrien Maaninou at the post COVID-19 unit of the Clinique Breteche private hospital in Nantes, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
7 / 22
Gene Campbell, 89, who contracted coronavirus disease at Life Care Center of Kirkland in early March, leaves Swedish Medical Center Edmonds with sons Todd Campbell and Charlie Campbell after spending six weeks in the hospital in Edmonds, Washington, April 20, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Gene Campbell, 89, who contracted coronavirus disease at Life Care Center of Kirkland in early March, leaves Swedish Medical Center Edmonds with sons Todd Campbell and Charlie Campbell after spending six weeks in the hospital in Edmonds, Washington,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
Gene Campbell, 89, who contracted coronavirus disease at Life Care Center of Kirkland in early March, leaves Swedish Medical Center Edmonds with sons Todd Campbell and Charlie Campbell after spending six weeks in the hospital in Edmonds, Washington, April 20, 2020.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
8 / 22
Kathleen Bennett, the 1500th patient recovered from the coronavirus disease in Ochsner Medical Center, is discharged from the hospital with a round of applause from the staff, in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 20, 2020. OCHSNER HEALTH via REUTERS

Kathleen Bennett, the 1500th patient recovered from the coronavirus disease in Ochsner Medical Center, is discharged from the hospital with a round of applause from the staff, in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 20, 2020. OCHSNER HEALTH via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Kathleen Bennett, the 1500th patient recovered from the coronavirus disease in Ochsner Medical Center, is discharged from the hospital with a round of applause from the staff, in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 20, 2020. OCHSNER HEALTH via REUTERS
Close
9 / 22
Iraqi women who have recovered from the coronavirus wear protective face masks as they leave the quarantine hospital, following the outbreak of the virus, in Baghdad, Iraq March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Iraqi women who have recovered from the coronavirus wear protective face masks as they leave the quarantine hospital, following the outbreak of the virus, in Baghdad, Iraq March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Iraqi women who have recovered from the coronavirus wear protective face masks as they leave the quarantine hospital, following the outbreak of the virus, in Baghdad, Iraq March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
10 / 22
Amandine, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease just before giving birth, wears a protective face mask while holding her newborn daughter Mahaut at the maternity at CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Amandine, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease just before giving birth, wears a protective face mask while holding her newborn daughter Mahaut at the maternity at CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
Amandine, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease just before giving birth, wears a protective face mask while holding her newborn daughter Mahaut at the maternity at CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
11 / 22
A nurse wearing a protective suit and face mask sprays a boy who was infected with the coronavirus disease and has recovered with sterile water in a quarantine ward at a hospital in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

A nurse wearing a protective suit and face mask sprays a boy who was infected with the coronavirus disease and has recovered with sterile water in a quarantine ward at a hospital in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A nurse wearing a protective suit and face mask sprays a boy who was infected with the coronavirus disease and has recovered with sterile water in a quarantine ward at a hospital in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
12 / 22
One of Britain's first recovered COVID-19 patients, Laura Martin, donates convalescent plasma by plasmapheresis, to help with the treatment of the coronavirus disease cases, at Tooting Blood Donor Centre, in Tooting, London, Britain April 25, 2020. Kirsty Hamilton/NHSBT via REUTERS

One of Britain's first recovered COVID-19 patients, Laura Martin, donates convalescent plasma by plasmapheresis, to help with the treatment of the coronavirus disease cases, at Tooting Blood Donor Centre, in Tooting, London, Britain April 25, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
One of Britain's first recovered COVID-19 patients, Laura Martin, donates convalescent plasma by plasmapheresis, to help with the treatment of the coronavirus disease cases, at Tooting Blood Donor Centre, in Tooting, London, Britain April 25, 2020. Kirsty Hamilton/NHSBT via REUTERS
Close
13 / 22
Medical staff members surround patient Mang Phother, 61, who spent 16 days in the Intensive Care Unit for the coronavirus disease, as he leaves the Clinique de l'Estree private hospital in Stains near Paris, France, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Medical staff members surround patient Mang Phother, 61, who spent 16 days in the Intensive Care Unit for the coronavirus disease, as he leaves the Clinique de l'Estree private hospital in Stains near Paris, France, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Medical staff members surround patient Mang Phother, 61, who spent 16 days in the Intensive Care Unit for the coronavirus disease, as he leaves the Clinique de l'Estree private hospital in Stains near Paris, France, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 22
A patient does rehab exercises with physiotherapist Adrien Maaninou at the post COVID-19 unit of the Clinique Breteche private hospital in Nantes, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A patient does rehab exercises with physiotherapist Adrien Maaninou at the post COVID-19 unit of the Clinique Breteche private hospital in Nantes, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A patient does rehab exercises with physiotherapist Adrien Maaninou at the post COVID-19 unit of the Clinique Breteche private hospital in Nantes, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
15 / 22
Nurses and volunteers present gifts to children who were infected with the coronavirus disease and have recovered in the quarantine ward, at a hospital in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Nurses and volunteers present gifts to children who were infected with the coronavirus disease and have recovered in the quarantine ward, at a hospital in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Nurses and volunteers present gifts to children who were infected with the coronavirus disease and have recovered in the quarantine ward, at a hospital in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
16 / 22
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, a urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived the coronavirus disease after spending 6 weeks in the intensive care unit, among it 3.5 weeks in a coma, reacts in his room at Chirec Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, a urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived the coronavirus disease after spending 6 weeks in the intensive care unit, among it 3.5 weeks in a coma, reacts in his room at Chirec Delta Hospital in Brussels,...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, a urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived the coronavirus disease after spending 6 weeks in the intensive care unit, among it 3.5 weeks in a coma, reacts in his room at Chirec Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
17 / 22
French pediatric neurosurgeon Georg Dorfmuller, 61, practices rehab exercises with physiotherapist Laura Ciocanas at the post COVID-19 unit of the Le Parc Hospital in Taverny near Paris, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French pediatric neurosurgeon Georg Dorfmuller, 61, practices rehab exercises with physiotherapist Laura Ciocanas at the post COVID-19 unit of the Le Parc Hospital in Taverny near Paris, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
French pediatric neurosurgeon Georg Dorfmuller, 61, practices rehab exercises with physiotherapist Laura Ciocanas at the post COVID-19 unit of the Le Parc Hospital in Taverny near Paris, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
18 / 22
Geriatrician Federico De Luca is seen with Dr. Cinzia Gambarini as he sits up in bed after recovering from the coronavirus disease at the Circolo Hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Geriatrician Federico De Luca is seen with Dr. Cinzia Gambarini as he sits up in bed after recovering from the coronavirus disease at the Circolo Hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Geriatrician Federico De Luca is seen with Dr. Cinzia Gambarini as he sits up in bed after recovering from the coronavirus disease at the Circolo Hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
19 / 22
A patient practices rehab exercises with physiotherapists Celine Pytlak and Joao Pereira Reis Sousa at the post COVID-19 unit of the Bligny Hospital Center in Briis-sous-Forges, France, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A patient practices rehab exercises with physiotherapists Celine Pytlak and Joao Pereira Reis Sousa at the post COVID-19 unit of the Bligny Hospital Center in Briis-sous-Forges, France, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A patient practices rehab exercises with physiotherapists Celine Pytlak and Joao Pereira Reis Sousa at the post COVID-19 unit of the Bligny Hospital Center in Briis-sous-Forges, France, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
20 / 22
Cami Neidigh photographs her mother, Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, as she waves while arriving home after recovering at Harborview Medical Center from coronavirus disease in Kirkland, Washington, March 24, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

Cami Neidigh photographs her mother, Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, as she waves while arriving home after recovering at Harborview Medical Center from coronavirus disease in Kirkland, Washington, March 24, 2020....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Cami Neidigh photographs her mother, Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, as she waves while arriving home after recovering at Harborview Medical Center from coronavirus disease in Kirkland, Washington, March 24, 2020.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
21 / 22
A patient practices rehab exercises with physiotherapist Celine Pytlak at the post COVID-19 unit of the Bligny Hospital Center in Briis-sous-Forges, France, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A patient practices rehab exercises with physiotherapist Celine Pytlak at the post COVID-19 unit of the Bligny Hospital Center in Briis-sous-Forges, France, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A patient practices rehab exercises with physiotherapist Celine Pytlak at the post COVID-19 unit of the Bligny Hospital Center in Briis-sous-Forges, France, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
McDonald's trials virus-proof restaurant

McDonald's trials virus-proof restaurant

Next Slideshows

McDonald's trials virus-proof restaurant

McDonald's trials virus-proof restaurant

Big Macs delivered on trolleys, hand sanitizers at the entrance and designated waiting spots could become a feature of McDonald's restaurants when they reopen.

11:29am EDT
Photos of the month: April

Photos of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Apr 30 2020
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Apr 30 2020
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Apr 30 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

May Day protests during a pandemic

May Day protests during a pandemic

May Day protesters adapt to the coronavirus lockdown with social distancing and balcony rallies.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

McDonald's trials virus-proof restaurant

McDonald's trials virus-proof restaurant

Big Macs delivered on trolleys, hand sanitizers at the entrance and designated waiting spots could become a feature of McDonald's restaurants when they reopen.

Photos of the month: April

Photos of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Berlin's battle scars linger 75 years after Nazi defeat

Berlin's battle scars linger 75 years after Nazi defeat

Germany has been forced to cancel public events to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe, but Berliners need no ceremonies to remember their downfall - the scars of war are all around them.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast