Road to recovery after surviving COVID-19
Brazilian 99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital after being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
Joaquina Garzon, 92, carries a bouquet of flowers during her release from the Suesca Hospital where she recovered in Suesca, Colombia April 23, 2020. Javier Dussan/Government of Cundinamarca/Handout via REUTERS
Judie Shape, 81, who had been diagnosed with coronavirus disease and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer,...more
Lauro Riff Viegas, 69, gestures as he leaves the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus disease and discharged, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A nurse holds a one-month-old Thai baby, the country's youngest coronavirus disease patient that has successfully recovered, a day before being discharged from Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand April 22, 2020....more
Medical personnel in protective suits wave to a patient who is discharged from the Leishenshan Hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus, in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 1, 2020....more
A patient practices re-education exercises with physiotherapist Adrien Maaninou at the post COVID-19 unit of the Clinique Breteche private hospital in Nantes, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Gene Campbell, 89, who contracted coronavirus disease at Life Care Center of Kirkland in early March, leaves Swedish Medical Center Edmonds with sons Todd Campbell and Charlie Campbell after spending six weeks in the hospital in Edmonds, Washington,...more
Kathleen Bennett, the 1500th patient recovered from the coronavirus disease in Ochsner Medical Center, is discharged from the hospital with a round of applause from the staff, in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 20, 2020. OCHSNER HEALTH via REUTERS
Iraqi women who have recovered from the coronavirus wear protective face masks as they leave the quarantine hospital, following the outbreak of the virus, in Baghdad, Iraq March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Amandine, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease just before giving birth, wears a protective face mask while holding her newborn daughter Mahaut at the maternity at CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves...more
A nurse wearing a protective suit and face mask sprays a boy who was infected with the coronavirus disease and has recovered with sterile water in a quarantine ward at a hospital in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
One of Britain's first recovered COVID-19 patients, Laura Martin, donates convalescent plasma by plasmapheresis, to help with the treatment of the coronavirus disease cases, at Tooting Blood Donor Centre, in Tooting, London, Britain April 25, 2020....more
Medical staff members surround patient Mang Phother, 61, who spent 16 days in the Intensive Care Unit for the coronavirus disease, as he leaves the Clinique de l'Estree private hospital in Stains near Paris, France, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit...more
A patient does rehab exercises with physiotherapist Adrien Maaninou at the post COVID-19 unit of the Clinique Breteche private hospital in Nantes, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Nurses and volunteers present gifts to children who were infected with the coronavirus disease and have recovered in the quarantine ward, at a hospital in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, a urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived the coronavirus disease after spending 6 weeks in the intensive care unit, among it 3.5 weeks in a coma, reacts in his room at Chirec Delta Hospital in Brussels,...more
French pediatric neurosurgeon Georg Dorfmuller, 61, practices rehab exercises with physiotherapist Laura Ciocanas at the post COVID-19 unit of the Le Parc Hospital in Taverny near Paris, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Geriatrician Federico De Luca is seen with Dr. Cinzia Gambarini as he sits up in bed after recovering from the coronavirus disease at the Circolo Hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A patient practices rehab exercises with physiotherapists Celine Pytlak and Joao Pereira Reis Sousa at the post COVID-19 unit of the Bligny Hospital Center in Briis-sous-Forges, France, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cami Neidigh photographs her mother, Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, as she waves while arriving home after recovering at Harborview Medical Center from coronavirus disease in Kirkland, Washington, March 24, 2020....more
A patient practices rehab exercises with physiotherapist Celine Pytlak at the post COVID-19 unit of the Bligny Hospital Center in Briis-sous-Forges, France, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
