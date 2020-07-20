Robert E. Lee statue transformed into canvas for Black Lives Matter projections
The image of late Rep. John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, July 19. REUTERS/Jay Paul...more
An image of George Floyd is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 20. REUTERS/Jay Paul
An image of Harriet Tubman is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 20. REUTERS/Jay Paul
An image of Frederick Douglass is projected onto the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, July 1. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Artist Dustin Klein projects images onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 18. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Artist Dustin Klein projects an image of sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 18. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Artist Dustin Klein projects a Black Lives Matter image onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 18. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, with the colors of the Pride flag projected on it, in Richmond, Virginia, June 12. REUTERS/Jay Paul
