Robert Mugabe: 1924 - 2019

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses the inaugural session of the World Summit on Information Society in Geneva, Switzerland, December 10, 2003. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets the crowd at his election rally, April 7, 1995. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Robert Mugabe watches a video presentation during the summit of the Southern African Development Community in Johannesburg, August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, August 17, 2008
Robert Mugabe (R) and Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai arrive at a rally marking Zimbabwe's 31st independence anniversary celebrations in Harare April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2011
Robert Mugabe addresses the ZANU-PF party's top decision making body, the Politburo, in Harare, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Robert Mugabe attends the opening speech of the high-level segment of the UN Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2009
Robert Mugabe and his new wife Grace leave the Kutama Catholic Church after exchanging their wedding vows, August 17, 1996. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Robert Mugabe listens to his wife Grace Mugabe at a rally of his ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Robert Mugabe arrives with his wife Grace for an election rally in Madziwa, a village north of Harare, June 21, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2006
Presidents Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe talk together after Mandela's three-day state visit, May 21, 1997. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Robert Mugabe greets his Palestinian counterpart Yasser Arafat upon his arrival in the capital to attend the World Solar Summit, September 15, 1996. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Cuban President Fidel Castro and Robert Mugabe stand at attention during an arrival ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, September 18, 1999. REUTERS/Rafael Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi (L) and Robert Mugabe greet supporters outside State House in Harare July 12, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with his Zimbabwean counterpart Robert Mugabe at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Princess Diana talks to Robert Mugabe during a courtesy visit to Harare's state house, July 10, 1993. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
U.S. first lady Hillary Clinton is escorted by Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe after she arrived at the presidential palace in Harare, March 21, 1997. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Robert Mugabe sleeps during the speech of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at the start of the third European Union-Africa summit in Tripoli, November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, November 29, 2010
Robert Mugabe (L) shares a light moment with his newly sworn-in Vice President John Nkomo (R) at the State House in Harare, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2009
Robert Mugabe clasps the FIFA soccer World Cup trophy at Harare International Airport, November 26, 2009, during the trophy's 86-country, 225-day world tour before the 2010 South Africa World Cup. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2009
Robert Mugabe inspects troops at the opening of Parliament July 20, 2000. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Robert Mugabe addresses at the 63rd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, September 25, 2008
Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh stand with Robert Mugabe shortly before he reviewed a guard of honour in London, May 17, 1994. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2006
French President Jacques Chirac (R) greets Robert Mugabe at the Elysee Palace, October 28, 1999. REUTERS/John Schults

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
Robert Mugabe talks with civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson at the last plenary session of the African-American Summit, July 25, 1997. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Robert Mugabe speaks to journalists outside Parliament in Harare December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2007
Robert Mugabe participates in a discussion at the World Economic Forum on Africa meeting in Durban, South Africa May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
