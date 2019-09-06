Robert Mugabe: 1924 - 2019
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses the inaugural session of the World Summit on Information Society in Geneva, Switzerland, December 10, 2003. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets the crowd at his election rally, April 7, 1995. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Robert Mugabe watches a video presentation during the summit of the Southern African Development Community in Johannesburg, August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Robert Mugabe (R) and Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai arrive at a rally marking Zimbabwe's 31st independence anniversary celebrations in Harare April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Robert Mugabe addresses the ZANU-PF party's top decision making body, the Politburo, in Harare, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Robert Mugabe attends the opening speech of the high-level segment of the UN Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Robert Mugabe and his new wife Grace leave the Kutama Catholic Church after exchanging their wedding vows, August 17, 1996. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Robert Mugabe listens to his wife Grace Mugabe at a rally of his ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Robert Mugabe arrives with his wife Grace for an election rally in Madziwa, a village north of Harare, June 21, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
Presidents Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe talk together after Mandela's three-day state visit, May 21, 1997. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Robert Mugabe greets his Palestinian counterpart Yasser Arafat upon his arrival in the capital to attend the World Solar Summit, September 15, 1996. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Cuban President Fidel Castro and Robert Mugabe stand at attention during an arrival ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, September 18, 1999. REUTERS/Rafael Perez
Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi (L) and Robert Mugabe greet supporters outside State House in Harare July 12, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with his Zimbabwean counterpart Robert Mugabe at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Princess Diana talks to Robert Mugabe during a courtesy visit to Harare's state house, July 10, 1993. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
U.S. first lady Hillary Clinton is escorted by Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe after she arrived at the presidential palace in Harare, March 21, 1997. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Robert Mugabe sleeps during the speech of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at the start of the third European Union-Africa summit in Tripoli, November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Robert Mugabe (L) shares a light moment with his newly sworn-in Vice President John Nkomo (R) at the State House in Harare, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Robert Mugabe clasps the FIFA soccer World Cup trophy at Harare International Airport, November 26, 2009, during the trophy's 86-country, 225-day world tour before the 2010 South Africa World Cup. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Robert Mugabe inspects troops at the opening of Parliament July 20, 2000. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Robert Mugabe addresses at the 63rd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh stand with Robert Mugabe shortly before he reviewed a guard of honour in London, May 17, 1994. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
French President Jacques Chirac (R) greets Robert Mugabe at the Elysee Palace, October 28, 1999. REUTERS/John Schults
Robert Mugabe talks with civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson at the last plenary session of the African-American Summit, July 25, 1997. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Robert Mugabe speaks to journalists outside Parliament in Harare December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Robert Mugabe participates in a discussion at the World Economic Forum on Africa meeting in Durban, South Africa May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Our top photos from the past week.
