Robot castle rises in China
A view of the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park at sunset, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China. Giant robots and futuristic cyberpunk castles rise out of lush mountain slopes on the outskirts of Guiyang, the capital of one of China's poorest...more
Staff members stand underneath a giant robot statue at the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park. Welcome to China's first virtual reality theme park, which aims to ride a boom in demand for virtual entertainment that is set to propel tenfold...more
Staff members chat in the walkway leading up to a theme park ride. The 330-acre (134-hectare) park in southwestern Guizhou province promises 35 virtual reality attractions, from shoot-'em-up games and virtual rollercoasters to tours with interstellar...more
A staff member demonstrates a test-run of the virtual reality (VR) attraction "Explore the Stars". The $1.5-billion Oriental Science Fiction Valley park, is part of China's thrust to develop new drivers of growth centered on trends such as gaming,...more
Construction workers carry a light pole in front of a giant robot statue. In the push to become a center of innovative tech, Guizhou is luring firms such as Apple Inc, which has sited its China data center there, while the world's largest radio...more
Staff members wearing virtual reality (VR) goggles sit in a motorized cart while performing an inspection of the attraction "Fly Over Guizhou". The park says it is the world's first of its kind, although virtual reality-based attractions from the...more
A worker rides on a cart in front of a giant robot statue. The Guiyang park will offer tourists bungee jumps from a huge Transformer-like robot, and a studio devoted to producing virtual reality movies. Most rides will use VR goggles and motion...more
"After our attraction opens, it will change the entire tourism structure of Guizhou province as well as China's southwest," Chief Executive Chen Jianli told Reuters. "This is an innovative attraction, because it's just different," he said in an...more
Staff members inspect virtual reality (VR) goggles for the attraction "Fly Over Guizhou". "You feel like you're really there," said Qu Zhongjie, the park's manager of rides. "That's our main feature." REUTERS/Joseph Campbell
Construction workers smooth out steel rods in front of the feet of a giant robot statue. China's virtual reality market is expected to grow tenfold to 55.6 billion yuan ($8.4 billion) by the end of the decade, state-backed think-tank CCID has...more
Chen Jianli (C), chief executive officer of Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park, talks with staff members during an inspection tour. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell
A staff member inspects virtual reality (VR) goggles for the attraction "Fly Over Guizhou". REUTERS/Joseph Campbell
A general view of the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park at sunset. Farmers in the nearby village of Zhangtianshui said they were concerned about pollution from big developments, but looked forward to the economic benefits a new theme park...more
