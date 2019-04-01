Edition:
Mon Apr 1, 2019

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Inductee Janet Jackson attends the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Brooklyn, New York, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Inductee Robert Smith of The Cure performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Inductee Stevie Nicks performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Inductee Joe Elliott of Def Leppard (L) performs with Brian May of Queen. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Inductee Stevie Nicks performs with Harry Styles. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Inductees Philip Selway (L) and Ed O'Brien of Radiohead speak onstage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Inductee Janet Jackson speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Inductees Def Leppard perform. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Harry Styles (R) presents inductee Stevie Nicks onstage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Inductees Phil Manzanera, Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay and Eddie Jobson of Roxy Music perform. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Presenter David Byrne speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Inductee Colin Blunstone of The Zombies speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Inductee Robert Smith of The Cure speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Presenter Steven Van Zandt speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Inductee Janet Jackson (L) and singer Janelle Monae attend the press room. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Inductees The Cure perform. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Inductee Stevie Nicks performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Inductee Pearl Thompson of The Cure poses for pictures in the press room. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Musician Trent Reznor attends. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Sheryl Crow attends. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
