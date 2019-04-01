Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction
Inductee Janet Jackson attends the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Brooklyn, New York, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Inductee Robert Smith of The Cure performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inductee Stevie Nicks performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inductee Joe Elliott of Def Leppard (L) performs with Brian May of Queen. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inductee Stevie Nicks performs with Harry Styles. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inductees Philip Selway (L) and Ed O'Brien of Radiohead speak onstage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inductee Janet Jackson speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inductees Def Leppard perform. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Harry Styles (R) presents inductee Stevie Nicks onstage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inductees Phil Manzanera, Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay and Eddie Jobson of Roxy Music perform. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Presenter David Byrne speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inductee Colin Blunstone of The Zombies speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inductee Robert Smith of The Cure speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Presenter Steven Van Zandt speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inductee Janet Jackson (L) and singer Janelle Monae attend the press room. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Inductees The Cure perform. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inductee Stevie Nicks performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Inductee Pearl Thompson of The Cure poses for pictures in the press room. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Musician Trent Reznor attends. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Sheryl Crow attends. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
