Rockets fired from Gaza after Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander
An explosion is seen on a highway near Ashdod, Israel, November 12. Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rare targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, drawing retaliatory rocket...more
People and members of the media gather around the home of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta after it was hit by an Israeli strike that killed him in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A relative of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta mourns during his funeral in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A rocket is fired from Gaza towards Israel, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in Sderot, southern Israel, November 12. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli firefighters work to extinguish a blazing tree after a factory caught on fire in Sderot, southern Israel November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Trails of smoke can be seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel during the sunrise, in Gaza, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mourners carry the body of the wife of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta during their funeral in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Palestinians inspect a damaged building in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People gather near the home of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta after it was hit by an Israeli strike that killed him in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli sappers carry the remains of a rocket in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, November 12. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli security forces personnel stands guard as firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a factory in Sderot, southern Israel, November 12. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian militants stand guard outside the home of Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta after it was hit by an Israeli strike that killed him in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke and birds are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian militant gestures at the scene of an Israeli strike that killed Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
