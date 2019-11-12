Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 12, 2019 | 8:05am EST

Rockets fired from Gaza after Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander

An explosion is seen on a highway near Ashdod, Israel, November 12. Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rare targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, drawing retaliatory rocket salvoes that reached as far as Tel Aviv. Netivey Israel/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
People and members of the media gather around the home of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta after it was hit by an Israeli strike that killed him in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A relative of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta mourns during his funeral in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A rocket is fired from Gaza towards Israel, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in Sderot, southern Israel, November 12. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Israeli firefighters work to extinguish a blazing tree after a factory caught on fire in Sderot, southern Israel November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Trails of smoke can be seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel during the sunrise, in Gaza, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Mourners carry the body of the wife of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta during their funeral in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Palestinians inspect a damaged building in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
People gather near the home of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta after it was hit by an Israeli strike that killed him in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Israeli sappers carry the remains of a rocket in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, November 12. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
An Israeli security forces personnel stands guard as firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a factory in Sderot, southern Israel, November 12. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Palestinian militants stand guard outside the home of Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta after it was hit by an Israeli strike that killed him in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Smoke and birds are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A Palestinian militant gestures at the scene of an Israeli strike that killed Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
