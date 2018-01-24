Rockets from Syria hit Turkish border towns

People clear rubble inside a mosque after it was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 24, 2018. Rockets fired from Afrin struck the Turkish border town of Kilis, killing two people, a Syrian and a Turk, and...more

People clear rubble inside a mosque after it was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 24, 2018. Rockets fired from Afrin struck the Turkish border town of Kilis, killing two people, a Syrian and a Turk, and wounding 11 people in the area, the local governor's office said, the latest in what has been a series of such attacks since the start of Turkey's military operation in Syria. One of the rockets hit a mosque and the two people who were killed were praying at the time, the statement said. Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

