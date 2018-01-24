Rockets from Syria hit Turkish border towns
People clear rubble inside a mosque after it was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 24, 2018. Rockets fired from Afrin struck the Turkish border town of Kilis, killing two people, a Syrian and a Turk, and...more
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 22, 2018. Dozens of combatants have been killed since Turkey launched its offensive, said the...more
A policeman stands guard in front of a mosque which was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man talks on his mobile phone inside of a mosque after it was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 24, 2018. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Relatives and friends of Sahin Elitas, a civilian who was killed in a rocket attack fired by Syria, carry a Turkish flag during his funeral ceremony in the town of Kirikhan in Hatay province, Turkey January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of Sahin Elitas, a civilian who was killed in a rocket attack fired by Syria, mourn during his funeral ceremony in the town of Kirikhan in Hatay province, Turkey January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Municipality workers clean up a street in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Turkish police officer secures the area after a building was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the Turkish border town of Kilis, Turkey, January 21, 2018. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Boys stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People stand in front of a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man is seen in a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A boy stands near a mosque which was hit by a rocket fired from Syria, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
