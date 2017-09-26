Rohingya flee Myanmar violence
A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee reacts as people scuffle while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees scuffle as they wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees scuffle as they wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee collapses while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees scuffle as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees walk to a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees scuffle as they wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
