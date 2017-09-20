Rohingya flee Myanmar violence
A Rohingya refugee baby cries as his mother jostles for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Discarded items of clothing in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Shaheda, 40, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her body was burnt when the Myanmar army set fire to her house, receives treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir...more
Rohingya refugees manually drill a borewell at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Gura Mia, 12, a Rohingya refugee boy, who, according to his father, was shot in his hand by the Myanmar army while fleeing, receives treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad...more
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman rests with her daughter after jostling for aid outside a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee carries a sick infant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee boy looks on as he stands in a queue to receive relief supplies given by local people in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees reach out their hands to grab aid packages in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee boy carries his belongings as he walks to a makeshift camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rohingya refugees look out from a shelter in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee waits in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee woman cries as her relative lost consciousness after a boat capsized on the shore of Shah Porir Dwip while crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees walk on a muddy path at Thaingkhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rohingya refugee children carry an old woman in a sling near Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Dildar, 30, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her ear was cut by members of the Myanmar Army, is treated at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A man accused of stealing money from Rohingya refugees is tied to a tree at a makeshift refugee camp near Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Rohingya refugee man pulls a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Exhausted Rohingya refugees rest on the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rohingya refugees travel on a truck to Kutupalang makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rohingya refugees walk on the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rohingya refugees carry their child as they walk through water after crossing border by boat through the Naf River in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees looks on through barbed wire as they wait for boat to cross the border through Naf river in Maungdaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees walk through a paddy field after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rohingya refugees walk to the shore with his belongings after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A local man carries an old Rohingya refugee woman as she is unable to walk after crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee girl sits next to her mother who rests after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Rohingya refugee man drinks water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees walk through a paddy field after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands for food after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A group of Rohingya refugees cross a canal after travelling over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya children cross the Bangladesh-Myanmar border fence as they try to enter Bangladesh in Bandarban, an area under Cox's Bazar authority, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A group of Rohingya refugee people walk towards Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts to the camera as she is temporarily held by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in an open area after crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Smoke is seen on the Myanmar side of the border from Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Simon Lewis
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands for food near Balukhali in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee woman carries a child while walking on the muddy road after travelling over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya woman looks on after being restricted by the members of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to enter into Bangladesh side, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees rest after travelling over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
New Rohingya refugees sit near the Kutupalang makeshift refugee camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
