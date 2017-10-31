Edition:
Tue Oct 31, 2017

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Nur Kabir, 5, a Rohingya refugee boy stands in the rain as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Nur Kabir, 5, a Rohingya refugee boy stands in the rain as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Nur Kabir, 5, a Rohingya refugee boy stands in the rain as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugee children sit in a line in the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugee children sit in a line in the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Rohingya refugee children sit in a line in the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee woman holds Fatema Khatun, 20, feeding her child, who suffers from fever as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee woman holds Fatema Khatun, 20, feeding her child, who suffers from fever as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A Rohingya refugee woman holds Fatema Khatun, 20, feeding her child, who suffers from fever as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An exhausted Rohingya refugee holds an umbrella as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An exhausted Rohingya refugee holds an umbrella as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
An exhausted Rohingya refugee holds an umbrella as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee man gives an umbrella to his wife during the rain. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee man gives an umbrella to his wife during the rain. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A Rohingya refugee man gives an umbrella to his wife during the rain. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugee children wait in line to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugee children wait in line to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Rohingya refugee children wait in line to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees hold umbrellas during the rain. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rohingya refugees hold umbrellas during the rain. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Rohingya refugees hold umbrellas during the rain. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees shelter under an umbrella. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees shelter under an umbrella. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Rohingya refugees shelter under an umbrella. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Rohingya refugee waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A Rohingya refugee waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee woman take shelter under a tree during the rain. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee woman take shelter under a tree during the rain. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A Rohingya refugee woman take shelter under a tree during the rain. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Shahijan, 25, a Rohingya refugee holds her 4-day-old son while waiting in a line. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Shahijan, 25, a Rohingya refugee holds her 4-day-old son while waiting in a line. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Shahijan, 25, a Rohingya refugee holds her 4-day-old son while waiting in a line. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee boy cries as he waits. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Rohingya refugee boy cries as he waits. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A Rohingya refugee boy cries as he waits. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee woman holds Fatema Khatun, 20, feeding her child, who suffers from fever. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee woman holds Fatema Khatun, 20, feeding her child, who suffers from fever. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A Rohingya refugee woman holds Fatema Khatun, 20, feeding her child, who suffers from fever. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee woman waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Rohingya refugee woman waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A Rohingya refugee woman waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees stand in the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees stand in the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Rohingya refugees stand in the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees wait to receive permission. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees wait to receive permission. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Rohingya refugees wait to receive permission. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees sit in a line as they wait to receive permission. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees sit in a line as they wait to receive permission. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Rohingya refugees sit in a line as they wait to receive permission. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees use umbrellas to shelter themselves from the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees use umbrellas to shelter themselves from the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Rohingya refugees use umbrellas to shelter themselves from the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee child smiles whilst sheltering from the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Rohingya refugee child smiles whilst sheltering from the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A Rohingya refugee child smiles whilst sheltering from the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees hold umbrellas during the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rohingya refugees hold umbrellas during the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Rohingya refugees hold umbrellas during the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee waits to receive permission. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Rohingya refugee waits to receive permission. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A Rohingya refugee waits to receive permission. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee man walks to pick his belongings during the rain as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee man walks to pick his belongings during the rain as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A Rohingya refugee man walks to pick his belongings during the rain as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
