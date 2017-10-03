Rohingya refugees reach land
A woman collapses from exhaustion as Rohingya refugees arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Shakira, a 22-year-old Rohingya, is helped as refugees arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Arif Ullah, who said his village was burnt down and relatives killed by Myanmar soldiers, comforts his wife Shakira who collapsed from exhaustion as Rohingya refugees arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf,...more
A girl looks at a child resting on his father's chest as exhausted Rohingya refugees arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
An exhausted woman is carried after a group of Rohingya refugees arrived by a wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman is helped to the shore as exhausted Rohingya refugees arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees rest after arriving by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Abdul Ahair, a 17-year-old who said he was shot in the back by Myanmar army as he was trying to escape from his village, waits for assistance after arriving with other Rohingya refugees by a wooden boat from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf,...more
Rohingya refugees wade through the water as they arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees who just arrived by a wooden boat from Myanmar carry children toward Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Exhausted Rohingya refugees who just arrived by a wooden boat from Myanmar rest and wait for the assistance of local community at the beach of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Shakira, 22 years old, collapses from exhaustion as Rohingya refugees arrive by a wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Exhausted Rohingya refugees who just arrived by a wooden boat from Myanmar rest and wait for the assistance of local community at the beach of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees are assisted to get off a wooden boat that brought them from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees who just arrived by a wooden boat from Myanmar wait for the assistance of local community at the beach of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
March for Racial Justice
Images from the March for Racial Justice in Washington.
Beer truck looted
Locals loot beer from a South African Breweries truck that lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg.
Fighting breaks out in Uganda parliament
Scuffles break out in Uganda's parliament over a move to change the constitution to let long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni run for re-election after age 75.
Jewish New Year
Jewish faithful around the world celebrate Rosh Hashanah.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.