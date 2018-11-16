Rohingya repatriation process stalls
Rohingya refugee children pose for a picture at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 15. A plan to begin repatriating hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees to Myanmar has stalled amid protests by refugees at camps in...more
Solar lamps are lit up in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugee children fly kites on top of their shelter at Balikhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees shout slogans as they protest against their repatriation at the Unchiprang camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh November 15. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees shout slogans as they protest against their repatriation at the Unchiprang camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh, November 15. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A rohingya refugee child walks along the road in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Nurul Amin, his wife Rehana Begum and their children take shelter at their relatives' house to avoid forced repatriation, at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugee children play on a concrete structure at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee woman smiles as she plays with her infant at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 15. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees walk along the road in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugee children look on at Balikhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A banyan tree is seen at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees are seen near a shop in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugee children play with a swing at Balukhali camp in Cox s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Taiyeba Begum (35), a Rohingya refugee woman who takes shelter in her relatives' house with other family members to avoid forced repatriation, looks on at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee child reacts to the camera while sitting on a cradle at the Balikhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee girl collects water from a tube-well at the Balikhali camp in C'ox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Kalim Ullah, his wife Taiyeba Begum and their children who take shelter in their relatives' tent to avoid forced repatriation, pose for a picture at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugee children are silhouetted as they play with jumping ropes at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A rohingya refugee child looks on at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
