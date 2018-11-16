Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 16, 2018 | 11:40am EST

Rohingya repatriation process stalls

Rohingya refugee children pose for a picture at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 15. A plan to begin repatriating hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees to Myanmar has stalled amid protests by refugees at camps in Bangladesh and recriminations between the officials in both countries. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugee children pose for a picture at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 15. A plan to begin repatriating hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees to Myanmar has stalled amid protests by refugees at camps in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Rohingya refugee children pose for a picture at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 15. A plan to begin repatriating hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees to Myanmar has stalled amid protests by refugees at camps in Bangladesh and recriminations between the officials in both countries. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
1 / 20
Solar lamps are lit up in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Solar lamps are lit up in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Solar lamps are lit up in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
2 / 20
Rohingya refugee children fly kites on top of their shelter at Balikhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugee children fly kites on top of their shelter at Balikhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Rohingya refugee children fly kites on top of their shelter at Balikhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
3 / 20
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees shout slogans as they protest against their repatriation at the Unchiprang camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh November 15. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees shout slogans as they protest against their repatriation at the Unchiprang camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh November 15. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees shout slogans as they protest against their repatriation at the Unchiprang camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh November 15. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
4 / 20
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees shout slogans as they protest against their repatriation at the Unchiprang camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh, November 15. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees shout slogans as they protest against their repatriation at the Unchiprang camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh, November 15. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees shout slogans as they protest against their repatriation at the Unchiprang camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh, November 15. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
5 / 20
A rohingya refugee child walks along the road in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A rohingya refugee child walks along the road in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
A rohingya refugee child walks along the road in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
6 / 20
Nurul Amin, his wife Rehana Begum and their children take shelter at their relatives' house to avoid forced repatriation, at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Nurul Amin, his wife Rehana Begum and their children take shelter at their relatives' house to avoid forced repatriation, at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Nurul Amin, his wife Rehana Begum and their children take shelter at their relatives' house to avoid forced repatriation, at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
7 / 20
Rohingya refugee children play on a concrete structure at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugee children play on a concrete structure at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Rohingya refugee children play on a concrete structure at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
8 / 20
A Rohingya refugee woman smiles as she plays with her infant at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 15. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee woman smiles as she plays with her infant at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 15. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A Rohingya refugee woman smiles as she plays with her infant at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 15. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
9 / 20
Rohingya refugees walk along the road in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees walk along the road in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Rohingya refugees walk along the road in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
10 / 20
Rohingya refugee children look on at Balikhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugee children look on at Balikhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Rohingya refugee children look on at Balikhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
11 / 20
A banyan tree is seen at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A banyan tree is seen at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
A banyan tree is seen at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
12 / 20
Rohingya refugees are seen near a shop in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees are seen near a shop in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Rohingya refugees are seen near a shop in the evening at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
13 / 20
Rohingya refugee children play with a swing at Balukhali camp in Cox s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugee children play with a swing at Balukhali camp in Cox s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Rohingya refugee children play with a swing at Balukhali camp in Cox s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
14 / 20
Taiyeba Begum (35), a Rohingya refugee woman who takes shelter in her relatives' house with other family members to avoid forced repatriation, looks on at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Taiyeba Begum (35), a Rohingya refugee woman who takes shelter in her relatives' house with other family members to avoid forced repatriation, looks on at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Taiyeba Begum (35), a Rohingya refugee woman who takes shelter in her relatives' house with other family members to avoid forced repatriation, looks on at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
15 / 20
A Rohingya refugee child reacts to the camera while sitting on a cradle at the Balikhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee child reacts to the camera while sitting on a cradle at the Balikhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A Rohingya refugee child reacts to the camera while sitting on a cradle at the Balikhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
16 / 20
A Rohingya refugee girl collects water from a tube-well at the Balikhali camp in C'ox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee girl collects water from a tube-well at the Balikhali camp in C'ox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A Rohingya refugee girl collects water from a tube-well at the Balikhali camp in C'ox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
17 / 20
Kalim Ullah, his wife Taiyeba Begum and their children who take shelter in their relatives' tent to avoid forced repatriation, pose for a picture at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Kalim Ullah, his wife Taiyeba Begum and their children who take shelter in their relatives' tent to avoid forced repatriation, pose for a picture at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Kalim Ullah, his wife Taiyeba Begum and their children who take shelter in their relatives' tent to avoid forced repatriation, pose for a picture at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
18 / 20
Rohingya refugee children are silhouetted as they play with jumping ropes at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugee children are silhouetted as they play with jumping ropes at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Rohingya refugee children are silhouetted as they play with jumping ropes at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
19 / 20
A rohingya refugee child looks on at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A rohingya refugee child looks on at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
A rohingya refugee child looks on at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Next Slideshows

Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Images of the world's largest coral reef system from above.

8:30am EST
First caravan migrants reach U.S. border

First caravan migrants reach U.S. border

The first few hundred travelers from migrant caravans reach the Mexican border city of Tijuana, with more expected to arrive in the coming days.

Nov 15 2018
Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

On the flight deck of France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, which was put in service in 2001 and recently underwent an 18-month mid-life...

Nov 15 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 15 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Winter is coming

Winter is coming

First snowfalls around the world as winter approaches.

Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Images of the world's largest coral reef system from above.

First caravan migrants reach U.S. border

First caravan migrants reach U.S. border

The first few hundred travelers from migrant caravans reach the Mexican border city of Tijuana, with more expected to arrive in the coming days.

Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

On the flight deck of France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, which was put in service in 2001 and recently underwent an 18-month mid-life upgrade.

Grappling with taboos, Iraqi women join wrestling squad

Grappling with taboos, Iraqi women join wrestling squad

Women wrestlers in Iraq fight opposition from family and society in pursuit of their sport.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Cadaver dogs lead grim search for victims in California fire

Cadaver dogs lead grim search for victims in California fire

Several cadaver dogs are searching for victims of the Camp Fire, which has so far killed 48 people and largely reduced the town of Paradise to ashes.

Best of CMA Awards

Best of CMA Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.

Paradise lost

Paradise lost

Scenes from the smoldering northern California town of Paradise, home to 27,000 people, which was almost completely consumed by flames just hours after wildfires erupted.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast