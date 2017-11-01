Rohingya river crossing
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to climb out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee woman holds her baby as she walks after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugee brothers walk back towards the Naf River to search for their parents at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A refugee's feet are covered in mud as Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River, moving across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees carry their belongings as they walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees pull out a woman out of the Naf River as they crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee man cries while crossing the Naf River as he moves across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees help a woman to cross the Naf River as they move across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee boy is carried across the Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee woman is carried across the Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee girl gets stuck in the mud as she crosses the Naf River as she moves across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee family crosses the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee boy carries his belongings as he walks after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aftermath of New York attack
Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.
Best of the World Series
Highlights from the World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers force a Game 7 against the Houston Astros.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path
Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in Manhattan, police said.
Here comes Halloween
Costumed revelers and spooky sights ahead of Halloween.
Dance demonstration
Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.