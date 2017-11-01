Edition:
Rohingya river crossing

Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to climb out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee woman holds her baby as she walks after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rohingya refugee brothers walk back towards the Naf River to search for their parents at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A refugee's feet are covered in mud as Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River, moving across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rohingya refugees carry their belongings as they walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rohingya refugees pull out a woman out of the Naf River as they crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee man cries while crossing the Naf River as he moves across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees help a woman to cross the Naf River as they move across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Rohingya refugee boy is carried across the Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee woman is carried across the Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Rohingya refugee girl gets stuck in the mud as she crosses the Naf River as she moves across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Rohingya refugee family crosses the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee boy carries his belongings as he walks after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

