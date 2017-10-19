Rohingya's perilous journey
A Rohingya refugee woman, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, jumps during her walk to the Kotupalang refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Rohingya refugee girl who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, crawls under a barbed wire during her walk to the Kotupalang refugee camp near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue on to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue on to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali,near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An exhausted Rohingya refugee who fled from Myanmar is carried by relatives as they were forced to walk back by Bangladesh border guards, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Rohingya refugee man poses at the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees with their child swim to cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees, arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river (L) after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Rohingya refugees walks with a baby in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Taslima, 20, a Rohingya refugee woman who fled from Myanmar cries because her father died while crossing the border, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
A Bangladeshi border guard watches as Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar walk back, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait to be let through by Bangladeshi border guards after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rohingya refugees arrive at a beach after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees arrive to the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, near Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
