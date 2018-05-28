Rolling Thunder
A man holds up his fist for passing riders, as thousands of military veterans and their supporters participate in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally and Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession in Washington, May...more
Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Two men visit the Vietnam Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A man salutes as riders pass in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A girl cools off, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A participant walks near the Vietnam Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Rolling Thunder motorcyclists pray with an Episcopal priest as they have their bikes blessed during a brief service at the National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Riders participate in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally and Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession on Constitution Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A man holds his dog, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A young boy waves at riders in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Riders participate in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally and Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
John, from upstate New York, shows his prosthetic leg in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A woman waves at riders in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
John, from upstate New York, sits along Constitution Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A woman waves at riders in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A rider rests on the grass in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Two people dance under the spray from a fire engine hose, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A leather vest is seen, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A participant waits in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rolling Thunder motorcyclists hold a torch lit vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rolling Thunder motorcyclists hold a torch lit vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bruce Waters of Florida salutes as Rolling Thunder motorcyclists hold a torch lit vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
