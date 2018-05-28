Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 28, 2018 | 9:20am EDT

Rolling Thunder

A man holds up his fist for passing riders, as thousands of military veterans and their supporters participate in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally and Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession in Washington, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A man holds up his fist for passing riders, as thousands of military veterans and their supporters participate in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally and Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession in Washington, May...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A man holds up his fist for passing riders, as thousands of military veterans and their supporters participate in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally and Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession in Washington, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
1 / 27
Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
2 / 27
Two men visit the Vietnam Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Two men visit the Vietnam Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Two men visit the Vietnam Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
3 / 27
A man salutes as riders pass in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A man salutes as riders pass in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A man salutes as riders pass in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
4 / 27
A girl cools off, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A girl cools off, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A girl cools off, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 27
A participant walks near the Vietnam Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A participant walks near the Vietnam Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A participant walks near the Vietnam Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
6 / 27
Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
7 / 27
Rolling Thunder motorcyclists pray with an Episcopal priest as they have their bikes blessed during a brief service at the National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Rolling Thunder motorcyclists pray with an Episcopal priest as they have their bikes blessed during a brief service at the National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Rolling Thunder motorcyclists pray with an Episcopal priest as they have their bikes blessed during a brief service at the National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 27
Riders participate in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally and Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession on Constitution Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Riders participate in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally and Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession on Constitution Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Riders participate in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally and Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession on Constitution Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
9 / 27
A man holds his dog, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A man holds his dog, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A man holds his dog, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
10 / 27
A young boy waves at riders in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A young boy waves at riders in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A young boy waves at riders in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
11 / 27
Riders participate in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally and Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Riders participate in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally and Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Riders participate in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally and Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
12 / 27
John, from upstate New York, shows his prosthetic leg in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

John, from upstate New York, shows his prosthetic leg in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
John, from upstate New York, shows his prosthetic leg in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
13 / 27
A woman waves at riders in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A woman waves at riders in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A woman waves at riders in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
14 / 27
Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
15 / 27
Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
16 / 27
John, from upstate New York, sits along Constitution Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

John, from upstate New York, sits along Constitution Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
John, from upstate New York, sits along Constitution Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
17 / 27
Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
18 / 27
A woman waves at riders in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A woman waves at riders in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A woman waves at riders in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
19 / 27
A rider rests on the grass in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A rider rests on the grass in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A rider rests on the grass in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
20 / 27
Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
21 / 27
Two people dance under the spray from a fire engine hose, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Two people dance under the spray from a fire engine hose, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Two people dance under the spray from a fire engine hose, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
22 / 27
A leather vest is seen, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A leather vest is seen, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A leather vest is seen, as participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
23 / 27
A participant waits in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A participant waits in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A participant waits in the parking lot of the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
24 / 27
Rolling Thunder motorcyclists hold a torch lit vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Rolling Thunder motorcyclists hold a torch lit vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Rolling Thunder motorcyclists hold a torch lit vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
25 / 27
Rolling Thunder motorcyclists hold a torch lit vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Rolling Thunder motorcyclists hold a torch lit vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Rolling Thunder motorcyclists hold a torch lit vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
26 / 27
Bruce Waters of Florida salutes as Rolling Thunder motorcyclists hold a torch lit vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bruce Waters of Florida salutes as Rolling Thunder motorcyclists hold a torch lit vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Bruce Waters of Florida salutes as Rolling Thunder motorcyclists hold a torch lit vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Hawaii's relentless lava

Hawaii's relentless lava

Next Slideshows

Hawaii's relentless lava

Hawaii's relentless lava

Hawaii�s Kilauea volcano continues a once-in-a-century-scale eruption as molten rock bulldozes relentlessly through homes and backyards.

8:20am EDT
Ireland ends abortion ban

Ireland ends abortion ban

The once deeply Catholic nation voted two-to-one in a referendum to liberalize highly restrictive laws on abortion.

May 27 2018
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

May 25 2018
Restaurant bombing in Mississauga

Restaurant bombing in Mississauga

Two suspects walked into a crowded restaurant and detonated a bomb, injuring 15 people in Mississauga, a Toronto suburb in Canada.

May 25 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Hawaii's relentless lava

Hawaii's relentless lava

Hawaii�s Kilauea volcano continues a once-in-a-century-scale eruption as molten rock bulldozes relentlessly through homes and backyards.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photos of the past week.

Ireland ends abortion ban

Ireland ends abortion ban

The once deeply Catholic nation voted two-to-one in a referendum to liberalize highly restrictive laws on abortion.

Real Madrid wins Champions League

Real Madrid wins Champions League

A sensational overhead strike from Real Madrid substitute Gareth Bale and two calamitous errors by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius gave the Spanish side a third straight Champions League title with a 3-1 win.

London Comic Con

London Comic Con

Scenes from the MCM London Comic Con, a convention to celebrate the culture of comic books and related art forms.

Animal E.R.

Animal E.R.

Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Class of 2018

Class of 2018

Scenes from this year's commencement ceremonies.

Restaurant bombing in Mississauga

Restaurant bombing in Mississauga

Two suspects walked into a crowded restaurant and detonated a bomb, injuring 15 people in Mississauga, a Toronto suburb in Canada.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast