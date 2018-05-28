A man holds up his fist for passing riders, as thousands of military veterans and their supporters participate in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally and Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession in Washington, May...more

A man holds up his fist for passing riders, as thousands of military veterans and their supporters participate in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally and Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession in Washington, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close