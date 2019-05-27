Rolling Thunder's last ride through Washington

A motorcycle rider and passenger cheer as they pass crowds. In an interview with Reuters TV, Muller said that while this will be the final ride, the event will also mark the beginning of a new chapter. "We're not really talking about a legacy here...more

A motorcycle rider and passenger cheer as they pass crowds. In an interview with Reuters TV, Muller said that while this will be the final ride, the event will also mark the beginning of a new chapter. "We're not really talking about a legacy here because we're not going away. We're just spreading out and we hope to get stronger. That's what our idea is on this, so coast to coast -- North, South, Midwest," Muller said. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close