Rolling Thunder's last ride through Washington
A motorcycle rider with American flag fluttering passes crowds during the 32nd Annual Rolling Thunder "Ride for Freedom" during Memorial Day weekend to support veterans and call attention to POWs and MIAs, in Washington, May 26, 2019. The Rolling...more
World War II veteran and USMC Sgt Bruce Heilman (ret.), 93, of Richmond, Virginia, awaits the start of Rolling Thunder. The veterans advocacy group, formed in 1987 by 73-year-old Vietnam veteran Artie Muller, got its name from a 1965 bombing campaign...more
USMC Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers (ret.) salutes motorcycle riders as they pass by. For years, the group has become synonymous with the annual Memorial Day celebration in the nation's capital, where thousands of motorcycles meet in the Pentagon parking...more
A motorcycle rider passes crowds and combat boots, representing the fallen military. The Defense Department told ABC News that they support peaceful demonstrations and were prepared to support the 2019 Rolling Thunder ride. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A motorcycle rider and passenger cheer as they pass crowds. In an interview with Reuters TV, Muller said that while this will be the final ride, the event will also mark the beginning of a new chapter. "We're not really talking about a legacy here...more
A motorcycle rider in a Rolling Thunder t-shirt joins tourists at the Lincoln Memorial prior to the start of the ride. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
USMC Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers (ret.) and USMC Sgt. Bruce Heilman (ret.), 93, of Richmond, Virginia, salute passing motorcycle riders. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A motorcycle rider salutes as he passes crowds. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Notes and photos are seen left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall prior to the start of the ride. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A motorcycle rider and a passenger take part in Rolling Thunder. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A motorcycle rider stops to salute USMC Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers (ret.), and USMC Sgt. Bruce Heilman (ret.), 93, of Richmiond, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A motorcycle rider passes crowds and combat boots, representing the fallen military. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
