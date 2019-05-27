Edition:
Rolling Thunder's last ride through Washington

A motorcycle rider with American flag fluttering passes crowds during the 32nd Annual Rolling Thunder "Ride for Freedom" during Memorial Day weekend to support veterans and call attention to POWs and MIAs, in Washington, May 26, 2019. The Rolling Thunder motorcycles that descend on Washington, D.C. every Memorial Day weekend made their final ride on Sunday, ending a three decades-old tradition that was initially meant to serve to pay tribute to fallen and missing-in-action soldiers. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
A motorcycle rider with American flag fluttering passes crowds during the 32nd Annual Rolling Thunder "Ride for Freedom" during Memorial Day weekend to support veterans and call attention to POWs and MIAs, in Washington, May 26, 2019. The Rolling Thunder motorcycles that descend on Washington, D.C. every Memorial Day weekend made their final ride on Sunday, ending a three decades-old tradition that was initially meant to serve to pay tribute to fallen and missing-in-action soldiers. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
World War II veteran and USMC Sgt Bruce Heilman (ret.), 93, of Richmond, Virginia, awaits the start of Rolling Thunder. The veterans advocacy group, formed in 1987 by 73-year-old Vietnam veteran Artie Muller, got its name from a 1965 bombing campaign against North Vietnam dubbed "Operation Rolling Thunder." REUTERS/Mike Theiler

World War II veteran and USMC Sgt Bruce Heilman (ret.), 93, of Richmond, Virginia, awaits the start of Rolling Thunder. The veterans advocacy group, formed in 1987 by 73-year-old Vietnam veteran Artie Muller, got its name from a 1965 bombing campaign against North Vietnam dubbed "Operation Rolling Thunder." REUTERS/Mike Theiler
USMC Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers (ret.) salutes motorcycle riders as they pass by. For years, the group has become synonymous with the annual Memorial Day celebration in the nation's capital, where thousands of motorcycles meet in the Pentagon parking lot and continue their ride across the Memorial Bridge toward the National Mall. Late last year, the group announced it would be making this May its final ride, citing a lack of cooperation by law enforcement and rising costs of permits. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

USMC Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers (ret.) salutes motorcycle riders as they pass by. For years, the group has become synonymous with the annual Memorial Day celebration in the nation's capital, where thousands of motorcycles meet in the Pentagon parking lot and continue their ride across the Memorial Bridge toward the National Mall. Late last year, the group announced it would be making this May its final ride, citing a lack of cooperation by law enforcement and rising costs of permits. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A motorcycle rider passes crowds and combat boots, representing the fallen military. The Defense Department told ABC News that they support peaceful demonstrations and were prepared to support the 2019 Rolling Thunder ride. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A motorcycle rider passes crowds and combat boots, representing the fallen military. The Defense Department told ABC News that they support peaceful demonstrations and were prepared to support the 2019 Rolling Thunder ride. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A motorcycle rider and passenger cheer as they pass crowds. In an interview with Reuters TV, Muller said that while this will be the final ride, the event will also mark the beginning of a new chapter. "We're not really talking about a legacy here because we're not going away. We're just spreading out and we hope to get stronger. That's what our idea is on this, so coast to coast -- North, South, Midwest," Muller said. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A motorcycle rider and passenger cheer as they pass crowds. In an interview with Reuters TV, Muller said that while this will be the final ride, the event will also mark the beginning of a new chapter. "We're not really talking about a legacy here because we're not going away. We're just spreading out and we hope to get stronger. That's what our idea is on this, so coast to coast -- North, South, Midwest," Muller said. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A motorcycle rider in a Rolling Thunder t-shirt joins tourists at the Lincoln Memorial prior to the start of the ride. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A motorcycle rider in a Rolling Thunder t-shirt joins tourists at the Lincoln Memorial prior to the start of the ride. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
USMC Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers (ret.) and USMC Sgt. Bruce Heilman (ret.), 93, of Richmond, Virginia, salute passing motorcycle riders. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

USMC Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers (ret.) and USMC Sgt. Bruce Heilman (ret.), 93, of Richmond, Virginia, salute passing motorcycle riders. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A motorcycle rider salutes as he passes crowds. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A motorcycle rider salutes as he passes crowds. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Notes and photos are seen left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall prior to the start of the ride. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Notes and photos are seen left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall prior to the start of the ride. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A motorcycle rider and a passenger take part in Rolling Thunder. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A motorcycle rider and a passenger take part in Rolling Thunder. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A motorcycle rider stops to salute USMC Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers (ret.), and USMC Sgt. Bruce Heilman (ret.), 93, of Richmiond, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A motorcycle rider stops to salute USMC Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers (ret.), and USMC Sgt. Bruce Heilman (ret.), 93, of Richmiond, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A motorcycle rider passes crowds and combat boots, representing the fallen military. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A motorcycle rider passes crowds and combat boots, representing the fallen military. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
