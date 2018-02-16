Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 16, 2018 | 4:45pm EST

Romney announces Utah Senate bid

Former U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who announced he would run for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, visits Gibson's Green Acres Dairy in Ogden, Utah, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Former U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who announced he would run for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, holds 8-month old John Clarke, during a visit to Cafe Zupas in Lehi, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Former U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who announced he would run for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, visits Gibson's Green Acres Dairy in Ogden, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Former U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who announced he would run for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, visits Gibson's Green Acres Dairy in Ogden, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Former U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who announced he would run for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, visits Gibson's Green Acres Dairy in Ogden, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Former U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who announced he would run for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, visits Gibson's Green Acres Dairy in Ogden, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Former U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who announced he would run for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, visits Gibson's Green Acres Dairy in Ogden, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Former U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who announced he would run for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, visits Gibson's Green Acres Dairy in Ogden, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Former U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who announced he would run for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, visits Gibson's Green Acres Dairy in Ogden, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Former U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who announced he would run for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, visits Gibson's Green Acres Dairy in Ogden, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Former U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who announced he would run for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, visits Gibson's Green Acres Dairy in Ogden, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
