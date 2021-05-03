Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million
Volunteers stand next to burning pyres of persons who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, May 2. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
A volunteer walks in between burning pyres of persons who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, May 2. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
The body of a person, who died from the coronavirus, lies on a funeral pyre during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, May 1. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A general view of the mass cremation of those who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, May 1. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives cremate the bodies of persons who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, May 2. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment inside the casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi, May 1. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man suffering from the coronavirus is comforted by his daughter as he receives treatment inside the casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi, May 1. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman with a breathing problem receives oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, India, April 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Manisha Bashu presses the chest of her father, who is suffering from breathing problem, after he felt unconscious while receiving oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, India, April 30....more
A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man tries to lift a woman that fainted after seeing the body of a relative who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Aanchal Sharma cries over the body of her husband, who died from the coronavirus, inside an ambulance at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives of a person who died from the coronavirus collect ashes at the spot where he was cremated, in New Delhi, April 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Flower garlands, fruits and a pair of sandals of a woman who died from the coronavirus, are placed by her relatives on the spot where she was cremated, in New Delhi, April 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A medical worker tends to a patient suffering from the coronavirus inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Abhishek Bhardwaj stands after cremating his mother, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A general view of the mass cremation of those who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman is consoled after her mother died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gayesh Ansari, looks at the body of his 8 months pregnant wife, Gulshan Ansari, as he lowers her body into a grave after she died from the coronaviru, at a graveyard in Mumbai, April 28. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Health workers carry wood to prepare a funeral pyre for a coronavirus victim during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man carrying wood walks past the funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A mass cremation of people, who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A mass cremation of people, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man walks after cremating his relative, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A general view of the mass cremation of those who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A health worker walks past the funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man carries wood to prepare funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People cremate the bodies of victims of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Women mourn the death of a family member, who died from the coronavirus, outside a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy reacts next to the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Patients suffering from the coronavirus wait to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People cremate the body of a victim of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Manoj Kumar sits next to his mother, Vidhya Devi, who was suffering from a breathing problem as she receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A health worker carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People bring the bodies of the victims who died due to the coronavirus, for cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient suffering from the coronavirus waits to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient suffering from the coronavirus gets stuck as he is rushed inside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People bring the body of a victim who died due to the coronavirus for cremation in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman takes care of her husband who is suffering from the coronavirus as he waits to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives mourn over the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India's largest facilities for treating COVID patients only, in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily...more
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The body of man who died from the coronavirus is seen at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks past burning funeral pyres of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A relative leans against a glass window at the crematorium where a family member who died from the coronavirus is prepared for cremation, in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A frontline worker looks on as a funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus burns at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
