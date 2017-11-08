Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 7, 2017 | 9:30pm EST

Roy Halladay: 1977 - 2017

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers a pitch to the Miami Marlins during the first inning of their National League MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers a pitch to the Miami Marlins during the first inning of their National League MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2012
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers a pitch to the Miami Marlins during the first inning of their National League MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Close
1 / 12
Dec 9, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Former pitcher Roy Halladay waits before announcing his retirement during the MLB Winter Meetings at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort December 9, 2013. Halladay signed a one-day contract and retired with the Toronto Blue Jays. David Manning-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 9, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Former pitcher Roy Halladay waits before announcing his retirement during the MLB Winter Meetings at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort December 9, 2013. Halladay signed a one-day contract and retired with the...more

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2013
Dec 9, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Former pitcher Roy Halladay waits before announcing his retirement during the MLB Winter Meetings at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort December 9, 2013. Halladay signed a one-day contract and retired with the Toronto Blue Jays. David Manning-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 12
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay celebrates after the team clinched the Eastern Division with a win over the St Louis Cardinals in their National League MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay celebrates after the team clinched the Eastern Division with a win over the St Louis Cardinals in their National League MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tim...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2011
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay celebrates after the team clinched the Eastern Division with a win over the St Louis Cardinals in their National League MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Close
3 / 12
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay tips his hat to the crowd before his team plays the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB Interleague baseball game in Toronto, July, 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay tips his hat to the crowd before his team plays the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB Interleague baseball game in Toronto, July, 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2011
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay tips his hat to the crowd before his team plays the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB Interleague baseball game in Toronto, July, 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 12
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers against the Anaheim Angels during the fourth inning of an MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers against the Anaheim Angels during the fourth inning of an MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2008
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers against the Anaheim Angels during the fourth inning of an MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 12
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Roy Halladay adjusts his cap while walking off the field against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, May 4, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Roy Halladay adjusts his cap while walking off the field against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, May 4, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Reuters / Sunday, May 04, 2008
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Roy Halladay adjusts his cap while walking off the field against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, May 4, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese
Close
6 / 12
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay walks past his glove and hat during spring training baseball workout in Dunedin Florida, February 14, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay walks past his glove and hat during spring training baseball workout in Dunedin Florida, February 14, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2008
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay walks past his glove and hat during spring training baseball workout in Dunedin Florida, February 14, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese
Close
7 / 12
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay takes a photo with unidentified fan in pre-game activities in Toronto, June 3, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay takes a photo with unidentified fan in pre-game activities in Toronto, June 3, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2007
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay takes a photo with unidentified fan in pre-game activities in Toronto, June 3, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
8 / 12
Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay wipes his face after being relived in the fourth inning of their American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in Toronto, June 5, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay wipes his face after being relived in the fourth inning of their American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in Toronto, June 5, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2007
Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay wipes his face after being relived in the fourth inning of their American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in Toronto, June 5, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Close
9 / 12
Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay wipes his face after giving up four runs in the third inning during the third inning of their American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in Toronto June 5, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay wipes his face after giving up four runs in the third inning during the third inning of their American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in Toronto June 5, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2007
Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay wipes his face after giving up four runs in the third inning during the third inning of their American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in Toronto June 5, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Close
10 / 12
Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay holds the rosin bag during a break in play during the sixth inning of their American League MLB baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Toronto May 31, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay holds the rosin bag during a break in play during the sixth inning of their American League MLB baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Toronto May 31, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2007
Toronto Blue Jays starter Roy Halladay holds the rosin bag during a break in play during the sixth inning of their American League MLB baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Toronto May 31, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Close
11 / 12
Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher Roy Halladay throws in the first inning against Darin Erstad of the Anaheim Angels (L) during their game in Anaheim, California, August 1, 2003. Halladay entered the game with a 15-2 record and a 15 game winning streak. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher Roy Halladay throws in the first inning against Darin Erstad of the Anaheim Angels (L) during their game in Anaheim, California, August 1, 2003. Halladay entered the game with a 15-2 record and a 15 game winning streak....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher Roy Halladay throws in the first inning against Darin Erstad of the Anaheim Angels (L) during their game in Anaheim, California, August 1, 2003. Halladay entered the game with a 15-2 record and a 15 game winning streak. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Next Slideshows

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

6:55am EST
Astros World Series parade

Astros World Series parade

The Houston Astros parade through the streets after winning the World Series for their first franchise title.

Nov 03 2017
Astros win World Series

Astros win World Series

The Houston Astros defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win their first World Series title.

Nov 02 2017
Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice, as President Donald Trump calls for owners to fire those who refuse to stand...

Oct 30 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

UNESCO town in Vietnam under water

UNESCO town in Vietnam under water

The UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An has been inundated by Typhoon Damrey.

Mass shooting at Texas church

Mass shooting at Texas church

A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.

Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights and backstage at China fashion week.

Election Day

Election Day

Voters and candidates cast their ballots on Election Day.

Jerusalem's tangled webs

Jerusalem's tangled webs

Millions of long-jawed spiders create giant cobwebs that envelop a forest, a phenomenon rarely seen in the Middle East.

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

100 years since Russian Revolution

100 years since Russian Revolution

Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast