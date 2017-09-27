Roy Moore wins Alabama primary

Roy Moore enters the stage to make his victory speech. Moore's uncompromising style could bring a new level of turbulence to the Senate, where Republicans have struggled to reach consensus on tax and spending issues and have failed repeatedly to roll...more

Roy Moore enters the stage to make his victory speech. Moore's uncompromising style could bring a new level of turbulence to the Senate, where Republicans have struggled to reach consensus on tax and spending issues and have failed repeatedly to roll back Obamacare. But Moore said he would back the president. "Don't let anybody in the press think that because he supported my opponent I do not support him and support his agenda," Moore said. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Close