Roy Moore wins Alabama primary
Republican candidate Roy Moore greets supporters at the RSA Activity center in Montgomery, Alabama, September 26, 2017. Alabama voters elected conservative firebrand Roy Moore as the Republican nominee for a Senate seat, dealing a blow to President...more
Steve Bannon speaks to the crowd prior to Roy Moore greeting the crowd of supporters after defeating incumbent Luther Strange. Bannon said Moore's victory could embolden other grassroots challengers to try to unseat well-funded Republican incumbents...more
Local Alabama politician Jimmy Ziegler reacts after Roy Moore was announced the winner. With all 67 counties reporting, Moore led Strange by 55 percent to 45 percent. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Supporters of Roy Moore cheer. An outspoken evangelical Christian who has twice lost his position as the state's top judge, Moore won election with a fierce anti-Washington message and a call to put religion at the center of public life. "We have to...more
Roy Moore makes his victory speech. Moore is favored to win the December election, as Alabama has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1992. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
A Moore supporter stands for the national anthem. Moore, 70, first lost his seat on the Alabama Supreme Court for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the courthouse and a second time for defying the Supreme Court's decision to...more
Roy Moore greets supporters. Moore, meanwhile, drew support from Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and his secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Roy Moore enters the stage to make his victory speech. Moore's uncompromising style could bring a new level of turbulence to the Senate, where Republicans have struggled to reach consensus on tax and spending issues and have failed repeatedly to roll...more
Supporters of Roy Moore cheer. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Supporters of Roy Moore sing while waiting for their candidate's victory speech. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
A young supporter of Roy Moore cheers. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Roy Moore greets supporters. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Roy Moore and his wife Kayla arrive at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery during the runoff election. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Roy Moore greets supporters while coming out to make his victory speech. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Roy Moore arrives at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
