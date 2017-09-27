Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 27, 2017 | 9:20am EDT

Roy Moore wins Alabama primary

Republican candidate Roy Moore greets supporters at the RSA Activity center in Montgomery, Alabama, September 26, 2017. Alabama voters elected conservative firebrand Roy Moore as the Republican nominee for a Senate seat, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump and other party leaders who had argued that rival Luther Strange was a better bet to advance their priorities in Washington. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Republican candidate Roy Moore greets supporters at the RSA Activity center in Montgomery, Alabama, September 26, 2017. Alabama voters elected conservative firebrand Roy Moore as the Republican nominee for a Senate seat, dealing a blow to President...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Republican candidate Roy Moore greets supporters at the RSA Activity center in Montgomery, Alabama, September 26, 2017. Alabama voters elected conservative firebrand Roy Moore as the Republican nominee for a Senate seat, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump and other party leaders who had argued that rival Luther Strange was a better bet to advance their priorities in Washington. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
1 / 15
Steve Bannon speaks to the crowd prior to Roy Moore greeting the crowd of supporters after defeating incumbent Luther Strange. Bannon said Moore's victory could embolden other grassroots challengers to try to unseat well-funded Republican incumbents in next year's congressional elections. "You're going to see in state after state people that follow the model of Judge Roy Moore, that do not need to raise money from the elites," he said at Moore's victory party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Steve Bannon speaks to the crowd prior to Roy Moore greeting the crowd of supporters after defeating incumbent Luther Strange. Bannon said Moore's victory could embolden other grassroots challengers to try to unseat well-funded Republican incumbents...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Steve Bannon speaks to the crowd prior to Roy Moore greeting the crowd of supporters after defeating incumbent Luther Strange. Bannon said Moore's victory could embolden other grassroots challengers to try to unseat well-funded Republican incumbents in next year's congressional elections. "You're going to see in state after state people that follow the model of Judge Roy Moore, that do not need to raise money from the elites," he said at Moore's victory party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
2 / 15
Local Alabama politician Jimmy Ziegler reacts after Roy Moore was announced the winner. With all 67 counties reporting, Moore led Strange by 55 percent to 45 percent. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Local Alabama politician Jimmy Ziegler reacts after Roy Moore was announced the winner. With all 67 counties reporting, Moore led Strange by 55 percent to 45 percent. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Local Alabama politician Jimmy Ziegler reacts after Roy Moore was announced the winner. With all 67 counties reporting, Moore led Strange by 55 percent to 45 percent. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
3 / 15
Supporters of Roy Moore cheer. An outspoken evangelical Christian who has twice lost his position as the state's top judge, Moore won election with a fierce anti-Washington message and a call to put religion at the center of public life. "We have to return the knowledge of God and the Constitution of the United States to the United States Congress," he said. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Supporters of Roy Moore cheer. An outspoken evangelical Christian who has twice lost his position as the state's top judge, Moore won election with a fierce anti-Washington message and a call to put religion at the center of public life. "We have to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Supporters of Roy Moore cheer. An outspoken evangelical Christian who has twice lost his position as the state's top judge, Moore won election with a fierce anti-Washington message and a call to put religion at the center of public life. "We have to return the knowledge of God and the Constitution of the United States to the United States Congress," he said. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
4 / 15
Roy Moore makes his victory speech. Moore is favored to win the December election, as Alabama has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1992. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Roy Moore makes his victory speech. Moore is favored to win the December election, as Alabama has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1992. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Roy Moore makes his victory speech. Moore is favored to win the December election, as Alabama has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1992. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
5 / 15
A Moore supporter stands for the national anthem. Moore, 70, first lost his seat on the Alabama Supreme Court for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the courthouse and a second time for defying the Supreme Court's decision to legalize same-sex marriage. The race exposed rifts between the Republican party's conservative base and its moneyed establishment -- and within Trump's inner circle. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appeared with Strange at rallies in the race's closing days and a political group affiliated with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell spent close to $9 million on his behalf. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

A Moore supporter stands for the national anthem. Moore, 70, first lost his seat on the Alabama Supreme Court for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the courthouse and a second time for defying the Supreme Court's decision to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A Moore supporter stands for the national anthem. Moore, 70, first lost his seat on the Alabama Supreme Court for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the courthouse and a second time for defying the Supreme Court's decision to legalize same-sex marriage. The race exposed rifts between the Republican party's conservative base and its moneyed establishment -- and within Trump's inner circle. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appeared with Strange at rallies in the race's closing days and a political group affiliated with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell spent close to $9 million on his behalf. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
6 / 15
Roy Moore greets supporters. Moore, meanwhile, drew support from Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and his secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Roy Moore greets supporters. Moore, meanwhile, drew support from Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and his secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Roy Moore greets supporters. Moore, meanwhile, drew support from Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and his secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
7 / 15
Roy Moore enters the stage to make his victory speech. Moore's uncompromising style could bring a new level of turbulence to the Senate, where Republicans have struggled to reach consensus on tax and spending issues and have failed repeatedly to roll back Obamacare. But Moore said he would back the president. "Don't let anybody in the press think that because he supported my opponent I do not support him and support his agenda," Moore said. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Roy Moore enters the stage to make his victory speech. Moore's uncompromising style could bring a new level of turbulence to the Senate, where Republicans have struggled to reach consensus on tax and spending issues and have failed repeatedly to roll...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Roy Moore enters the stage to make his victory speech. Moore's uncompromising style could bring a new level of turbulence to the Senate, where Republicans have struggled to reach consensus on tax and spending issues and have failed repeatedly to roll back Obamacare. But Moore said he would back the president. "Don't let anybody in the press think that because he supported my opponent I do not support him and support his agenda," Moore said. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
8 / 15
Supporters of Roy Moore cheer. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Supporters of Roy Moore cheer. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Supporters of Roy Moore cheer. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
9 / 15
Supporters of Roy Moore sing while waiting for their candidate's victory speech. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Supporters of Roy Moore sing while waiting for their candidate's victory speech. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Supporters of Roy Moore sing while waiting for their candidate's victory speech. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
10 / 15
A young supporter of Roy Moore cheers. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

A young supporter of Roy Moore cheers. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A young supporter of Roy Moore cheers. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
11 / 15
Roy Moore greets supporters. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Roy Moore greets supporters. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Roy Moore greets supporters. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
12 / 15
Roy Moore and his wife Kayla arrive at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery during the runoff election. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Roy Moore and his wife Kayla arrive at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery during the runoff election. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Roy Moore and his wife Kayla arrive at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery during the runoff election. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
13 / 15
Roy Moore greets supporters while coming out to make his victory speech. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Roy Moore greets supporters while coming out to make his victory speech. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Roy Moore greets supporters while coming out to make his victory speech. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
14 / 15
Roy Moore arrives at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Roy Moore arrives at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Roy Moore arrives at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

Next Slideshows

Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

Violence in Myanmar that began last month has forced more than 480,000 Rohingya to seek refuge in Bangladesh.

Sep 26 2017
Mexico's desperate search for survivors

Mexico's desperate search for survivors

One week after an earthquake killed more than 300 people and damaged more than 11,000 homes, rescuers continue hand-picking through the debris.

Sep 26 2017
Canyon Fire in California

Canyon Fire in California

Firefighters are battling the fast-moving Canyon Fire that broke out on the border of Orange and Riverside counties.

Sep 26 2017
At the epicenter of Mexico's earthquake

At the epicenter of Mexico's earthquake

Picking up the pieces in San Juan Pilcaya and Axochiapan, two towns near the epicenter of last week's devastating earthquake in central Mexico.

Sep 26 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

One month after Mexico's earthquake

One month after Mexico's earthquake

Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast