Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 23, 2018 | 9:45am EDT

Royal baby boy

A supporter of the royal family holds a doll wearing a crown as he sits outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, was admitted after going into labour ahead of the birth of her third child, in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A supporter of the royal family holds a doll wearing a crown as he sits outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, was admitted after going into labour ahead of the birth of her third child, in...more

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A supporter of the royal family holds a doll wearing a crown as he sits outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, was admitted after going into labour ahead of the birth of her third child, in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
1 / 8
An airplane towing an advertisement for a bookmakers flies over the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, was admitted after going into labour. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

An airplane towing an advertisement for a bookmakers flies over the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, was admitted after going into labour. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
An airplane towing an advertisement for a bookmakers flies over the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, was admitted after going into labour. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
2 / 8
Cameras and journalists stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Cameras and journalists stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Cameras and journalists stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
3 / 8
A man dressed as a town crier shouts outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man dressed as a town crier shouts outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A man dressed as a town crier shouts outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 8
Supporters of the royal family stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Supporters of the royal family stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Supporters of the royal family stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
5 / 8
Police officers watch as a couple pose for a photo while holding a baby outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police officers watch as a couple pose for a photo while holding a baby outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Police officers watch as a couple pose for a photo while holding a baby outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
6 / 8
Supporters of the royal family celebrate outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Supporters of the royal family celebrate outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Supporters of the royal family celebrate outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
7 / 8
Supporters of the royal family stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Supporters of the royal family stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Supporters of the royal family stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
The blue forest

The blue forest

Next Slideshows

The blue forest

The blue forest

Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.

Apr 20 2018
Fields of flowers

Fields of flowers

With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.

Apr 20 2018
Blind Brazilian women learn makeup techniques

Blind Brazilian women learn makeup techniques

Blind women are being taught makeup techniques in courses given by a Sao Paulo beauty salon.

Apr 20 2018
Animal E.R.

Animal E.R.

Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.

Apr 19 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Celebration of marijuana

Celebration of marijuana

Marijuana enthusiasts light up in the annual 4/20 celebration of cannabis culture.

National Student Walkout

National Student Walkout

Thousands of students walk out of classes across the United States, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School with a show of unity aimed at pressuring politicians to enact tighter gun restrictions.

On the streets in Los Angeles

On the streets in Los Angeles

A look at people in Los Angeles facing homelessness, as the California's auditor says the state does a poor job helping homeless people find shelter and must do more to address the problem.

Deadly protests in Nicaragua

Deadly protests in Nicaragua

Protests in Nicaragua over changes to social security have led to the deaths of at least three people, including a police officer, the Red Cross said, heaping pressure on the leftist government of President Daniel Ortega.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A look at North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and missile tests effective immediately and abolish a nuclear test site.

The blue forest

The blue forest

Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.

Fields of flowers

Fields of flowers

With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast