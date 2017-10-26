Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 26, 2017 | 8:55am EDT

Royal cremation for Thai king

The Great Victory Chariot is pulled during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal Cremation Ceremony in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
1 / 30
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pictured during the royal cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
2 / 30
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn is pulled during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
3 / 30
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
4 / 30
Mourners react as members of Thailand's royal family pass by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
5 / 30
Thailand's Princesses Sirivannavari Nariratana and Bajrakitiyabha take a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
6 / 30
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
7 / 30
Cooling fans are placed beside mourners attending the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
8 / 30
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
9 / 30
Royal guards carry the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during a royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
10 / 30
Royal guards take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
11 / 30
Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
12 / 30
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
13 / 30
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot during a royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
14 / 30
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
15 / 30
People walk on a bridge after attending the funeral procession. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
16 / 30
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
17 / 30
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
18 / 30
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
19 / 30
Garlands decorate the Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
20 / 30
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the urn with the body of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pulled. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
21 / 30
Thai soldiers pull the The Great Victory Chariot with the royal urn during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
22 / 30
Mourners attend the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
23 / 30
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried during the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
24 / 30
Drummers take a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
25 / 30
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
26 / 30
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
27 / 30
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
28 / 30
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the urn with the body of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
29 / 30
A police officer and mourners react as Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn passes by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
30 / 30
