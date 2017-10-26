Royal cremation for Thai king
The Great Victory Chariot is pulled during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal Cremation Ceremony in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pictured during the royal cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn is pulled during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Stringer
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners react as members of Thailand's royal family pass by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thailand's Princesses Sirivannavari Nariratana and Bajrakitiyabha take a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Cooling fans are placed beside mourners attending the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Royal guards carry the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during a royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Royal guards take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot during a royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People walk on a bridge after attending the funeral procession. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Garlands decorate the Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the urn with the body of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pulled. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Thai soldiers pull the The Great Victory Chariot with the royal urn during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Mourners attend the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried during the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Drummers take a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the urn with the body of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A police officer and mourners react as Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn passes by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
