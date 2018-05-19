Royal procession
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau during the procession. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Meghan reacts as she rides in a carriage. REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool
Royal fans gathered outside the Castle react. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ride a horse-drawn carriage past a Queen Victoria statue after their wedding ceremony. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Meghan Markle leaves St George's Chapel after her wedding. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ride a horse-drawn carriage. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Crowds cheer as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George's Chapel. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George's Chapel. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Watching the royal wedding
Royal fans around the world watch the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season
The U.S. federal agency tasked with restoring electricity to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit the Caribbean last year, is leaving the island while...
Wild food foraging
Botanist Hayden Stebbins leads a dozen wild food foragers in upstate New York, steering them clear of poisonings and arrests that have plagued others across the...
Royal wedding rehearsal
British armed forces carry out a carriage procession rehearsal through the streets of Windsor ahead of Prince Harry's wedding on Saturday to Meghan Markle.
MORE IN PICTURES
Meghan's royal wedding dress
Meghan Markle wore a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, Kensington Palace said.
Royal wedding guests
Guests arrive at the royal wedding.
What the wedding guests wore
Guests show off their style at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The royal wedding
Scenes from the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Watching the royal wedding
Royal fans around the world watch the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Countdown to the royal wedding
Scenes from Windsor on the eve of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Deadly high school shooting in Texas
A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire in a Santa Fe high school, killing nine fellow students and a teacher, authorities said.
Fiery plane crash in Cuba
More than 100 people were killed in a fiery crash of a Boeing 737 passenger plane in Cuba, with just three seriously injured survivors in hospital after being pulled from the wreckage, officials and state media said.
Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border
Palestinians continue demonstrations on the Gaza-Israel border, less than a week after the bloodiest day for Palestinians in years when 60 were killed by Israeli gunfire.