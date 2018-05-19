Edition:
Pictures | Sat May 19, 2018 | 9:05am EDT

Royal procession

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
1 / 21
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
2 / 21
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
3 / 21
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau during the procession. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
4 / 21
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
5 / 21
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
6 / 21
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
7 / 21
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
8 / 21
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
9 / 21
Meghan reacts as she rides in a carriage. REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
10 / 21
Royal fans gathered outside the Castle react. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
11 / 21
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
12 / 21
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ride a horse-drawn carriage past a Queen Victoria statue after their wedding ceremony. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
13 / 21
Meghan Markle leaves St George's Chapel after her wedding. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
14 / 21
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
15 / 21
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ride a horse-drawn carriage. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
16 / 21
Crowds cheer as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
17 / 21
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
18 / 21
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
19 / 21
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George's Chapel. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
20 / 21
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George's Chapel. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
21 / 21
