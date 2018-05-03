Royal wedding ceremonies
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey in London, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip during their first dance at their wedding in the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency.
Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito and bride Masako in Sokutai and Juni-Hitoe wearing formal ancient ritual robes for their June 1993 wedding. REUTERS/Files
Prince Nikolaos, son of Greece's deposed King Constantine, and his bride Tatiana Blatnik leave Agios Nikolaos church after their wedding ceremony on the Greek island of Spetses, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Princess Maxima smiles at Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander during their wedding ceremony in the Nieuwe Kerk, or New Church, in Amsterdam, February 2, 2002. REUTERS/Files
Jordan's Prince Hamzeh bin al-Hussein, brother of Jordan's King Abdullah, signs wedding papers next to his bride Princess Basma, during their marriage ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amman, January 13, 2012. REUTERS//Yousef Allan/Royal palace
Japan's Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko parade through the streets on their wedding day in Tokyo, Japan, April 10, 1959. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Prince Charles and Princess Diana stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, following their wedding at St. Pauls Cathedral, June 29, 1981. REUTERS/Stringer
Kanjeng Pangeran Haryo Yudanegara and his wife Gusti Kanjeng Ratu Bendara wave to the crowd in a horse-drawn carriage in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Princess Charlene and Monaco's Prince Albert II kiss outside the Sainte Devote church in Monaco after their religious wedding ceremony in Monaco, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah holds the arm of his son Prince Abdul Malik to bless Malik's new wife Dayangku Raabi'atul 'Adawiyyah Pengiran Haji Bolkiah during the "bersanding" or enthronement ceremony at their wedding in the Nurul Iman Palace in...more
Luxembourg's Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and his wife Princess Stephanie, Hereditary Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, leave the Notre-Dame Cathedral after their religious wedding service in Luxembourg, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Belgium's Prince Amedeo kisses his wife Elisabetta Rosboch von Wolkenstein at the end of their wedding ceremony, at Santa Maria in Trastevere in central Rome, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Danish Crown Prince Frederik and his new wife Crown Princess Mary wave from the balcony of Amalienborg Palace following their wedding at the Copenhagen Cathedral, May 14, 2004. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Jordan's Prince Rashid bin El Hassan walks with his bride Princess Zeina during their wedding ceremony at Bassman Palace in Amman, July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Yousef Allan/Royal Palace
Jordanian King Abdullah looks at his wife Rania during their wedding, June 10, 1993. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Sweden's Princess Madeleine kisses U.S.-British banker Christopher O'Neill outside the royal church after their wedding ceremony in the royal castle in Stockholm, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/Scanpix
Jordan's Crown Prince Hamzeh bin Hussein and his bride Princess Noor cut their wedding cake at a gala dinner in the Red Sea port of Aqaba, May 28, 2004. REUTERS
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema pose for pictures after their marriage at the Punkaha Dzong in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Dutch Prince Constantijn and his bride Laurentien Brinckhorst wave to well wishers from the balcony of the Palace "Huis Ten Bosch" after their marriage ceremony in The Hague, May 19, 2001. REUTERS/A J Sisco
Britain's Peter Phillips and Canada's Autumn Kelly leave St George's Chapel after their marriage in Windsor, southern England, May 17, 2008. Peter Phillips became the first of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren to wed, marrying his Canadian bride in...more
Spanish Crown Prince Felipe kisses the forehead of his bride Letizia Ortiz, Princess of Asturias, at the start of the wedding banquet at Madrid's Royal Palace, May 22, 2004. Prince Felipe married former television presenter Ortiz in a glittering...more
Princess Alexia of Greece and her new husband Carlos Morales Quintana of Spain wave following their wedding at Saint Sophia Greek Cathedral in London, July 9, 1999. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Jordan's Prince Ali, the half brother of the Jordanian monarch King Abdullah sits next to his bride Reem Ibrahimi, the daughter of U.N.'s Akhdar al-Ibrahimi, during a private royal family wedding held at the Royal Palace in Amman, September 7, 2004....more
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon kisses his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit outside the Oslo Cathedral after their wedding ceremony, August 25, 2001. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Prince Joachim of Denmark and his bride Princess Marie leave following their wedding in Mogeltonder, May 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jeppe Michael Jensen/Scanpix
Spain's Duchess of Alba Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart y Silva (R) dances flamenco with her son Cayetano Martinez de Irujo after her wedding with Alfonso Diez at Las Duenas Palace in Seville, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Julio Munoz/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles grins next to the Duchess of Cornwall as they leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, southern England, after the Service of Prayer and Dedication following their marriage, April 9, 2005. Prince Charles and his long-term...more
Denmark's Prince Joachim kisses his bride Alexandra after the wedding ceremony at the 17th century chapel of Fredriksborg castle in Hillerod, November 18, 1995. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Prince Edward and his new bride Sophie Rhys Jones wave to cheering fans following their wedding at Saint George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, June 19, 1999. REUTERS
Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commander Tim Laurence drives Princess Anne away from their wedding at Crathie Church, December 12, 1992. In a simple service lasting 25 minutes and featuring Scottish pipers the couple exchanged rings. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
Caravan members seek U.S. asylum
Dozens of Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans slept a third night outside a U.S. port of entry, hoping to join the first 28 companions let across to seek...
Political standoff in Armenia
Armenian protesters blocked roads in and around the capital, responding to a call from opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan for a campaign of civil disobedience to...
Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo
A 22-story abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Brazil's largest city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas.
Caravan members seek U.S. asylum
Dozens of Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans slept a third night outside a U.S. port of entry, hoping to join the first 28 companions let across to seek asylum after traveling in a caravan across Mexico that has angered President Donald Trump.
Political standoff in Armenia
Armenian protesters blocked roads in and around the capital, responding to a call from opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan for a campaign of civil disobedience to force the ruling elite to relinquish its grip on power.
Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo
A 22-story abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Brazil's largest city.
Unrest in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo
Congolese soldiers search for Mai Mai Yakutumba rebels, one of several rebel factions seeking to oust President Joseph Kabila from power in an 11-month-long insurrection in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Facebook's F8 conference
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg announces a dating service, Workplace and more control for users during the annual F8 conference in San Jose, California.
World of Warcraft comes to life
Fans of 'World of Warcraft' bring the computer game into the real world in a Czech Republic forest.
NSync gets a star
Boy band 'NSync is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.