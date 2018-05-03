Royal wedding ceremonies

Britain's Prince Charles grins next to the Duchess of Cornwall as they leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, southern England, after the Service of Prayer and Dedication following their marriage, April 9, 2005. Prince Charles and his long-term...more

Britain's Prince Charles grins next to the Duchess of Cornwall as they leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, southern England, after the Service of Prayer and Dedication following their marriage, April 9, 2005. Prince Charles and his long-term partner Camilla Parker Bowles, who became Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall on their marriage, married in a low-key ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close