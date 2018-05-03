Edition:
Royal wedding ceremonies

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey in London, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2011
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip during their first dance at their wedding in the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency.

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito and bride Masako in Sokutai and Juni-Hitoe wearing formal ancient ritual robes for their June 1993 wedding. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Prince Nikolaos, son of Greece's deposed King Constantine, and his bride Tatiana Blatnik leave Agios Nikolaos church after their wedding ceremony on the Greek island of Spetses, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 25, 2010
Princess Maxima smiles at Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander during their wedding ceremony in the Nieuwe Kerk, or New Church, in Amsterdam, February 2, 2002. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Jordan's Prince Hamzeh bin al-Hussein, brother of Jordan's King Abdullah, signs wedding papers next to his bride Princess Basma, during their marriage ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amman, January 13, 2012. REUTERS//Yousef Allan/Royal palace

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2012
Japan's Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko parade through the streets on their wedding day in Tokyo, Japan, April 10, 1959. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Prince Charles and Princess Diana stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, following their wedding at St. Pauls Cathedral, June 29, 1981. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2007
Kanjeng Pangeran Haryo Yudanegara and his wife Gusti Kanjeng Ratu Bendara wave to the crowd in a horse-drawn carriage in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2011
Princess Charlene and Monaco's Prince Albert II kiss outside the Sainte Devote church in Monaco after their religious wedding ceremony in Monaco, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2011
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah holds the arm of his son Prince Abdul Malik to bless Malik's new wife Dayangku Raabi'atul 'Adawiyyah Pengiran Haji Bolkiah during the "bersanding" or enthronement ceremony at their wedding in the Nurul Iman Palace in Bandar Seri Begawan, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Luxembourg's Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and his wife Princess Stephanie, Hereditary Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, leave the Notre-Dame Cathedral after their religious wedding service in Luxembourg, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2012
Belgium's Prince Amedeo kisses his wife Elisabetta Rosboch von Wolkenstein at the end of their wedding ceremony, at Santa Maria in Trastevere in central Rome, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2014
Danish Crown Prince Frederik and his new wife Crown Princess Mary wave from the balcony of Amalienborg Palace following their wedding at the Copenhagen Cathedral, May 14, 2004. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
Jordan's Prince Rashid bin El Hassan walks with his bride Princess Zeina during their wedding ceremony at Bassman Palace in Amman, July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Yousef Allan/Royal Palace

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2011
Jordanian King Abdullah looks at his wife Rania during their wedding, June 10, 1993. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Sweden's Princess Madeleine kisses U.S.-British banker Christopher O'Neill outside the royal church after their wedding ceremony in the royal castle in Stockholm, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/Scanpix

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
Jordan's Crown Prince Hamzeh bin Hussein and his bride Princess Noor cut their wedding cake at a gala dinner in the Red Sea port of Aqaba, May 28, 2004. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema pose for pictures after their marriage at the Punkaha Dzong in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2011
Dutch Prince Constantijn and his bride Laurentien Brinckhorst wave to well wishers from the balcony of the Palace "Huis Ten Bosch" after their marriage ceremony in The Hague, May 19, 2001. REUTERS/A J Sisco

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Britain's Peter Phillips and Canada's Autumn Kelly leave St George's Chapel after their marriage in Windsor, southern England, May 17, 2008. Peter Phillips became the first of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren to wed, marrying his Canadian bride in drizzly weather at a chapel at the queen's Windsor Castle residence near London. REUTERS/Ian McIlgorm/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 17, 2008
Spanish Crown Prince Felipe kisses the forehead of his bride Letizia Ortiz, Princess of Asturias, at the start of the wedding banquet at Madrid's Royal Palace, May 22, 2004. Prince Felipe married former television presenter Ortiz in a glittering ceremony symbolizing a new dawn for Spain two months after the deadly Madrid train bombings. REUTERS/Ballesteros/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Princess Alexia of Greece and her new husband Carlos Morales Quintana of Spain wave following their wedding at Saint Sophia Greek Cathedral in London, July 9, 1999. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Jordan's Prince Ali, the half brother of the Jordanian monarch King Abdullah sits next to his bride Reem Ibrahimi, the daughter of U.N.'s Akhdar al-Ibrahimi, during a private royal family wedding held at the Royal Palace in Amman, September 7, 2004. REUTERS/Yousef Allan AJ/GB

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon kisses his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit outside the Oslo Cathedral after their wedding ceremony, August 25, 2001. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Prince Joachim of Denmark and his bride Princess Marie leave following their wedding in Mogeltonder, May 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jeppe Michael Jensen/Scanpix

Reuters / Saturday, May 24, 2008
Spain's Duchess of Alba Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart y Silva (R) dances flamenco with her son Cayetano Martinez de Irujo after her wedding with Alfonso Diez at Las Duenas Palace in Seville, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Julio Munoz/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2011
Britain's Prince Charles grins next to the Duchess of Cornwall as they leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, southern England, after the Service of Prayer and Dedication following their marriage, April 9, 2005. Prince Charles and his long-term partner Camilla Parker Bowles, who became Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall on their marriage, married in a low-key ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Denmark's Prince Joachim kisses his bride Alexandra after the wedding ceremony at the 17th century chapel of Fredriksborg castle in Hillerod, November 18, 1995. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
Prince Edward and his new bride Sophie Rhys Jones wave to cheering fans following their wedding at Saint George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, June 19, 1999. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2011
Commander Tim Laurence drives Princess Anne away from their wedding at Crathie Church, December 12, 1992. In a simple service lasting 25 minutes and featuring Scottish pipers the couple exchanged rings. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
